Whitehead named Schweitzer’s replacement as SEL president

PULLMAN — Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories CEO Dave Whitehead will assume the role of president of the Pullman-based company, according to a Friday news release from SEL.

Former President Ed Schweitzer asked the SEL Board of Directors to officially change his own position from president to founder.

SEL Chief Financial Officer Joey Nestegard was promoted to executive vice president of the company.

Schweitzer said in a statement that he wants to spend more time as a “mentor, inventor, collaborator and teacher.”