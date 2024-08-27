Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsJanuary 18, 2025

Whitehead named Schweitzer’s replacement as SEL president

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Dave Whitehead
Dave WhiteheadCourtesy photo
Ed Schweitzer
Ed Schweitzer Courtesy photo

PULLMAN — Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories CEO Dave Whitehead will assume the role of president of the Pullman-based company, according to a Friday news release from SEL.

Former President Ed Schweitzer asked the SEL Board of Directors to officially change his own position from president to founder.

SEL Chief Financial Officer Joey Nestegard was promoted to executive vice president of the company.

Schweitzer said in a statement that he wants to spend more time as a “mentor, inventor, collaborator and teacher.”

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“I love inventing the future side by side with Dave, Joey and our entire group of creative, hard-working, intelligent folks who value the customers and industries we serve,” Schweitzer said.

All three men received degrees from Washington State University. Whitehead received an honorary doctorate degree from the University of Idaho.

Whitehead joined SEL in 1994 as a hardware engineer. He led its research and development division for more than a decade before taking on the roles of chief operating officer and then CEO.

Nestegard joined the company in 2002 as a finance professional. He became the CFO in 2017.

Schweitzer, 77, founded SEL in 1984. SEL produces digital products that protect power grids around the world.

Related
Local NewsJan. 18
Paper firm cutting 23 workers at Lewiston
Local NewsJan. 18
Man gets 22 years for wreck that killed two from Clarkston
Local NewsJan. 18
Former cellmate pleads guilty for murder of Milo Warnock
Local NewsJan. 18
UP FRONT: Was ‘Puff’ a reference to drugs? Sorry, irrelevant
Related
Latah sheriff gets grant for aggressive driving patrols
Local NewsJan. 18
Latah sheriff gets grant for aggressive driving patrols
WSU physicians, clinicians plan to unionize
Local NewsJan. 18
WSU physicians, clinicians plan to unionize
Pullman tire slashing suspect pleads not guilty
Local NewsJan. 18
Pullman tire slashing suspect pleads not guilty
Pullman foundation opens grant applications
Local NewsJan. 18
Pullman foundation opens grant applications
Two people dead after rollover crash near Anatone
Local NewsJan. 18
Two people dead after rollover crash near Anatone
Broadcast journalist Smith to get Murrow Award
Local NewsJan. 18
Broadcast journalist Smith to get Murrow Award
Budget writers OK $12.6B as baseline
Local NewsJan. 18
Budget writers OK $12.6B as baseline
Moscow Ren Fair holding poster contest
Local NewsJan. 18
Moscow Ren Fair holding poster contest
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy