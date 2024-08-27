Whitman County faces $1 million for public defense

Stories in this Regional News Roundup are excerpted from weekly newspapers from around the region. This is part two, with part one having appeared in Saturday’s Tribune.

COLFAX — The Washington Supreme Court is considering a major overhaul to public defense services, which could significantly reduce the number of cases individual public defenders handle.

The Washington State Bar Association (WSBA) and its Council on Public Defense are advocating for the reduction, citing overwhelming caseloads that have hampered public defenders’ ability to provide adequate representation.

Under the proposal, the number of felony cases a public defender can take on annually would drop from 150 to 50, with misdemeanor limits also reduced.

Whitman County Prosecuting Attorney Denis Tracy, however, is raising alarms over the financial and logistical impact such changes would bring to smaller jurisdictions, including Whitman County.

Tracy explained that Whitman County does not have a traditional public defender’s office. Instead, the county contracts with private attorneys to provide public defense services for indigent clients.

“Whitman County currently has a contract with three different public defenders,” Tracy said, clarifying that while these are private attorneys with their own practices, they are contracted to handle cases for the county on a rotating basis, depending on the seriousness of the charges.

“We’re paying these three attorneys about $400,000 between the three of them, and that contract is set to expire at the end of this year,” he said.

Tracy stressed that the current system is functioning effectively and provides competent legal defense for those in need.

“We have three excellent and experienced attorneys — Steve Martonick, Sandy Lockett and Roger Sandberg — handling public defense cases,” he said. “They’re efficient, and every defendant is provided with good representation. I’ve seen bad lawyers in this line of work, but none of them practice public defense in Whitman County.”

If the Supreme Court adopts the proposed changes, the impact on Whitman County could be severe, Tracy warned.

“If they impose these new caseload limits, we will need nine full-time attorneys instead of three, and that’s going to cost at least $1.5 million annually,” he said. “We’re talking about an extra $1 million a year for a service that’s already being provided effectively. “The WSBA’s proposed reductions follow a national study from the RAND Corporation, which found that current public defender caseloads are not sustainable and that lawyers handling fewer cases would ensure higher quality legal defense.

Tracy, however, expressed skepticism about the relevance of these findings to smaller counties like Whitman.

“The state bar is citing a ‘think tank’ study by RAND Corporation, which I don’t care about,” he said. “What happens in public defense in Indiana and Florida has no bearing on what’s happening here.”

Tracy also criticized the process by which the WSBA developed its recommendations.

“They didn’t consult the very lawyers they claim to represent. Now they’re proposing that we reduce caseloads by two-thirds, but where are the extra lawyers supposed to come from?” Tracy asked, noting that other counties in Washington have already faced a shortage of public defenders.

“In Benton County, for example, judges had to release individuals charged with serious crimes because there weren’t enough lawyers available to represent them,” he said.

While larger counties with in-house public defender offices may face different challenges, Tracy emphasized that the financial burden of hiring additional lawyers would be crippling for smaller jurisdictions.

“There is absolutely no good reason for the residents of Whitman County to have to pay an extra $1 million for something that’s already working well here,” he said. “It would be an outrageous injustice.”

The Washington Supreme Court first adopted caseload limits for public defenders in 2012, capping felony cases at 150 per year and misdemeanors at 300-400 per year.

These limits were put in place after extensive research by the state bar association, which surveyed attorneys and concluded that excessive caseloads were compromising the quality of legal representation.

However, Tracy pointed out that Whitman County’s system has operated within those limits for years without any problems.

Tracy also highlighted the WSBA’s recommendation to pay public defenders the same salaries as deputy prosecutors, a move he believes would further exacerbate the county’s financial strain.

“Right now, we’re paying just under $500,000 for public defense services,” he said. “Next year, that will go up slightly, but if these changes are implemented, we’re looking at a cost of over $1.5 million.”

The state Supreme Court is currently seeking public input on the proposal, with a deadline for comments set for the end of the month.