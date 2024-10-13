Whitman County faces $1 million for public defense

Tracy said he is drafting a letter to submit his concerns before the deadline.

“I expect to have that done by the end of the week,” he said.

The court’s justices will hold hearings next month to discuss the WSBA’s recommendations, with no immediate deadline for a final decision.

According to Justice Mary Yu, the deliberations will involve “robust discussion” before a decision is made.

For Tracy, the stakes are high. “I am fully in support of public defense,” he said. “Every person accused of a crime has the absolute right to a lawyer, and if they can’t afford one, the government must provide it. But there is no basis for imposing these drastic changes on counties like Whitman, where we already have good service in place.”

— Olivia Harnack, Whitman County Gazette (Colfax), Thursday

Idaho County Commission: Cottonwood solid waste station dispute; Elk City ‘not a taxing district’

GRANGEVILLE — Back from the annual Idaho Association of Counties conference, Commissioners Skip Brandt, Denis Duman and Ted Lindsley resumed their regular meeting Oct. 1. Clerk Kathy Ackerman and attorney Matt Jessup were present.

Agenda items up first for approval included a letter to the Forest Service, urging it to listen to local governments regarding the National Old Growth Amendment (“The proposed amendment is intended to provide consistent direction to conserve and steward old-growth forest conditions in response to rapidly changing climate conditions,” fs.usda.gov). More information can be found at this site by accessing the Old Growth Amendment Project.

Also approved were two new laptops for the sheriff’s office and a wage increase for a deputy; the city of Kooskia contract for law enforcement with the sheriff’s office; a 3% increase for the coroner, sheriff and weed departments; pathology services between Idaho and Ada counties; a dispatch agreement between Syringa Hospital and Riggins; and the hiring of sheriff’s deputy Robert Watkins.

Barbara Grimm, county mapper, was at the meeting to discuss the need for a fee structure to follow when professional services are provided by the county, such as the current redrawing of Mtn. View School District 244 and trustee boundaries as deconsolidation of the district is being considered. It was discussed and decided it will be a fee of $500 for government agencies and an hourly charge for others. Grimm will invoice the school district for $500 now, and then will let them know about the decision on the hourly rate at that time.

The commissioners then held a discussion on the county-owned building where the Elk City EMS team keeps the ambulance. Lindsley, who owns a weekend home there, brought a collection of photos showing the condition of the building. It has broken windows, no shower for the ambulance crew, a non-code hot water heater that will not heat water above 60 degrees, and unsightly exterior siding.

“So, the Elk City EMS is going to become a search central service for Idaho, and since we (the county) are the owner, and those volunteers up there put the money they do make toward buying and maintaining an ambulance and supplies, and taking care of tourists and constituents who live up there. So maybe this is our opportunity to get in there, do some safety upgrades. We don’t have a lease agreement now,” Lindsley said.

Brandt responded, “In my mind, Elk City needs to step up and form a city or form an ambulance and fire district, and we’ll give it to them. We have no use for it, but we can’t just give it to a private entity, which they (Elk City) are at this point.”

“Anything that we put into this we take from Riggins’s brand new ambulance district,” he continued. “We’re taking their tax dollars and giving it to this area that doesn’t want to take that next step of taxing themselves. Why would the rest of the taxpayers of Idaho County reward them?”

Brandt added, “They need to understand that because they’re not a taxing district, the only thing that is insured is the ambulance. If they formed a taxing district, they could apply for grants.”

Discussion included the reason residents decide to live in Elk City and that they would probably vote no. Brandt pointed out that they (the commissioners) once were able to declare it a district and begin taxing, but it was not done because they believed the people need to decide for themselves.

“Elk City is unique, and people live there because it’s off the beaten path. They don’t care what things look like. They just want solitude,” Brandt said.

Duman commented, “We moved our road department into the other highway shop, and this became available for them to park their ambulance in. They got this for free, but I can just hear it said, ‘It’s a county building so we’re not going to do anything to it.’ ”

Discussion ended with the question of liability to the county and that the commission will allow pre-authorization for any work they want to do as long as it now meets new codes. Attorney Jessup advised a lease could be drawn up requiring liability insurance that would take the county “off the hook” if someone were electrocuted, for instance, from the risky wiring in there now. There will be more discussion in the future.

Guy VonBargen, road and bridges supervisor, reported that the temporary bridge in Orogrande is now in place and there are plans to sealcoat the Tahoe area, including Clear Creek to the top.

Robert Simmons of Simmons Sanitation Service was at the meeting to defend the decision to locate a privately owned transfer station for solid waste on property in Cottonwood (located south of Cottonwood Butte Road and just past the cemetery and the Seubert RV Park). According to Simmons, the transfer station will be entirely enclosed, with vehicles entering, dumping loads, and driving out without it being visible to residents.

There were 12 Cottonwood residents at the meeting who voiced strong objections. Their concerns included the hazards of trucks turning off Idaho Highway 95; noise, especially during graveside services at the cemetery; it is adjacent to the school grounds; it is an eyesore; that it will decrease of property value of homes nearby; and fear of blowing trash.

A primary source of anger is their belief that the county and Simmons are foisting it on the citizens without input from the people of Cottonwood, and that many residents were not aware of it happening. The points for each side of the issue were made for about an hour, and the discussion ended when the commissioners needed to move on with the rest of the meeting’s agenda. Simmons stated that he would meet with the contractor the next day.

“As long as that all goes well, I will send it to at the engineers and then they can put the conceptual drawing together,” Simmons said.

A meeting at the Cottonwood Community Hall for the townspeople is planned.

— Lyn Krzeminski, Idaho County Free Press (Grangeville), Wednesday