Local NewsOctober 24, 2024

Whitman County receives two state grants for park facilities

story image illustation

Whitman County was selected to receive large state grants for two parks facilities projects.

The Washington State Recreation and Conservation Office announced in a news release Tuesday it awarded $291,000 to the city of Malden for the construction of a baseball field. The competition-grade ball field will be built in Malden Park, in the heart of the town.

The news release also said Oakesdale Park and Recreation was given $154,000 for repairs to the city pool. Built in 1934, the aquatic facility is in need of replacing salt-chlorine generators, the diving board, pool ladder, fence and concrete. The generators and diving board is nearly 20 years old and the ladder and fence was built in the 1980s.

