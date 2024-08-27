Sections
Local NewsOctober 11, 2024

Whitman County reports 18 cases of pertussis, all among WSU students

PULLMAN — Whitman County Public Health announced there are now 18 confirmed cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, in the student population at Washington State University.

Pertussis is most dangerous to children 1 year old or younger. No cases outside the WSU student population have been identified, but all community members are advised to take precautions.

Infected individuals have been asked to self-isolate until they have completed a five-day course of antibiotics.

People who are close contacts with infected individuals should contact their health care provider.

Vaccinations are the most effective way to prevent pertussis. They are recommended no less than every 10 years for healthy adults, and more frequently for people who may expose a child younger than 1 year old.

