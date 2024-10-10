Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 10, 2024

Whitman County reports 18 cases of pertussis, all among WSU students

All Pullman community members advised to take precautions

Lewiston Tribune

PULLMAN -- Whitman County Public Health announced there are now 18 confirmed cases of pertussis, or whooping cough, in the student population at Washington State University.

Pertussis is most dangerous to children 1 year old or younger. No cases outside the WSU student population have been identified, but all community members are advised to take precautions.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Infected individuals have been asked to self-isolate until they have completed a five-day course of antibiotics.

People who are close contacts with infected individuals should contact their health care provider.

Vaccinations are the most effective way to prevent pertussis. They are recommended no less than every 10 years for healthy adults, and more frequently for people who may expose a child under 1 year old.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 10
Moscow police arrest male for attempted homicide
Local NewsOct. 10
Murder trial now to start Aug. 11
Local NewsOct. 10
All Saints marks a milestone
Local NewsOct. 10
Order to kill wolf expires
Related
Pullman fire chief to step down
Local NewsOct. 10
Pullman fire chief to step down
Juvenile charged with assault for alleged brawl
Local NewsOct. 10
Juvenile charged with assault for alleged brawl
Kohberger trial scheduled to start in August 2025
Local NewsOct. 9
Kohberger trial scheduled to start in August 2025
Idaho GOP defends Foreman, calling Kendrick forum incident ‘a setup’
Local NewsOct. 9
Idaho GOP defends Foreman, calling Kendrick forum incident ‘a setup’
Officials: Latah jail poses pricey dilemma
Local NewsOct. 9
Officials: Latah jail poses pricey dilemma
Candidates tackle health care in Moscow forum
Local NewsOct. 9
Candidates tackle health care in Moscow forum
Tekoa gets grant for Willard Field Runway
Local NewsOct. 9
Tekoa gets grant for Willard Field Runway
Council OK’s new project timeline
Local NewsOct. 9
Council OK’s new project timeline
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy