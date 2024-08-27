Whitman County reports 85 cases of pertussis

PULLMAN — Whitman County Public Health reported 85 individuals have contracted pertussis, or whooping cough, as of Friday.

Pertussis is a highly contagious respiratory illness caused by bacteria, and can be life-threatening to infants under one year old, seniors and people who are immune-compromised.

While previous cases of pertussis were isolated to the student population at Washington State University, four cases have been confirmed within the K-12 school system with letters sent to families whose children may have been exposed.

Parents and guardians are asked to test, treat, and isolate to prevent the spread of pertussis — meaning infected people should not attend any work, school or public places.

In its early stages, pertussis symptoms are similar to the common cold, and can be treated with antibiotics. Early treatment also can help prevent the spread of pertussis.

After the first one to two weeks, pertussis can cause severe coughing fits that can last several weeks and are not treatable with antibiotics.