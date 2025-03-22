Sections
Local NewsMarch 22, 2025

Whitman County Sheriff’s Office locate missing 78-year-old Thornton man

The Whitman County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance from the community in locating 78-year-old Robert Faultersack, of Thornton.
Whitman County Sheriff's Office

The 78-year-old Thornton man reported missing Tuesday has been found.

The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office announced Robert Faultersack was located in Montana on Thursday evening in a Facebook post. A citizen had recognized him from the post and reported it to authorities.

Faultersack has been reunited with family.

The Thornton man left his home Tuesday morning for church in Rosalia, but reports indicated he never arrived. He was seen later that day in Colfax and Moscow, before reportedly being spotted in Coeur d’Alene on Wednesday morning.

The law enforcement agency thanked the public for assisting in locating him. Multiple sightings were made to authorities to help find Faultersack while he was missing.

