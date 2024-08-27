Sections
Local NewsMarch 20, 2025

Whitman County Sheriff’s Office looking for 78-year-old Thornton man

The Whitman County Sheriff's Office is requesting assistance from the community in locating 78-year-old Robert Faultersack, of Thornton.
The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help from the community in locating a missing 78-year-old Thornton man.

The law enforcement agency announced in a Facebook post that Robert Faultersack was last seen at home Tuesday morning heading to church in Rosalia, but reports indicate he never arrived.

Faultersack is diabetic and may have medical problems due to high blood pressure. The post said he also has memory issues.

Faultersack is described to be 5-foot-6 and around 200 pounds, possibly wearing a coat and glasses. He drives a green 2015 Prius with a dent and missing hubcap on the front driver’s side.

His vehicle’s license plate was captured by a license plate reader on U.S. Highway 95 headed northbound just south of Coeur d’Alene Wednesday morning.

Faultersack was also spotted at Safeway in Moscow wearing a blue shirt Tuesday afternoon and at a bank in Colfax Tuesday morning.

Anyone with information regarding Faultersack’s whereabouts may contact Whitcom 911 at (509) 332-2521.

