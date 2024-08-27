Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsMarch 21, 2025

Whitman County Sheriff’s Office locate missing 78-year-old Thornton man

Robert Faultersack was reported missing Tuesday

Moscow-Pullman Daily News

The 78-year-old Thornton man reported missing Tuesday has been found.

The Whitman County Sheriff’s Office announced Robert Faultersack was located in Montana Thursday evening in a Facebook post. A citizen had recognized him from the post and reported it to authorities.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Faultersack has been reunited with family.

The Thornton man left his home Tuesday morning for church in Rosalia, but reports indicated he never arrived. He was seen later that day in Colfax and Moscow, before reportedly being spotted in Coeur D’Alene Wednesday morning.

The law enforcement agency thanked the public for assisting in locating him. Multiple sightings were made to authorities to help find Faultersack while he was missing.

Related
Local NewsMar. 21
GREAT Day leads to great ideas
Local NewsMar. 21
Prosecutor: Kohberger bought Ka-Bar knife before murders
Local NewsMar. 21
Single lane of U.S. 95 opened to local traffic at area of la...
Local NewsMar. 21
Idaho’s Crapo to take part in telephone town hall Tuesday
Related
Latah County Library District gets $10,000 grant
Local NewsMar. 21
Latah County Library District gets $10,000 grant
House passes bill to allow chaplains in schools
Local NewsMar. 21
House passes bill to allow chaplains in schools
WA reports record deaths from influenza
Local NewsMar. 21
WA reports record deaths from influenza
Clarkston man arrested on two felony warrants after traffic stop near Grangeville
Local NewsMar. 21
Clarkston man arrested on two felony warrants after traffic stop near Grangeville
Former congressmen to speak about federal situation Saturday at Lewiston, Moscow
Local NewsMar. 21
Former congressmen to speak about federal situation Saturday at Lewiston, Moscow
California woman who thought victim was ‘the devil’ pleads insanity
Local NewsMar. 21
California woman who thought victim was ‘the devil’ pleads insanity
WWAMI bill heads to Senate floor — with amendments
Local NewsMar. 21
WWAMI bill heads to Senate floor — with amendments
DOGE sets sights on federal offices
Local NewsMar. 21
DOGE sets sights on federal offices
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy