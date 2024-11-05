Sections
Local NewsNovember 5, 2024

Whitman County Superior Court operations affected by Washington database outage

story image illustation

COLFAX — Whitman County Superior Court operations have been affected by Washington’s court records computer network, Odyssey, being hacked.

Deputy Court Clerk Lindsey Kneale said the system will be down possibly all week while state officials investigate the incident. The outage has caused some disruptions in superior court services.

The court announced in a news release Monday the Washington Administrative Office of the Courts shut down the online database after unauthorized activity was detected.

All Superior Court cases this week have been rescheduled except criminal and juvenile cases. Other courts are unaffected by the disturbance.

The clerk’s office will continue to provide services like filing of pleadings, processing of emergency orders and access to physical court records in the office. Electronic court record searching will temporarily be unavailable.

Questions can be directed to the Whitman County Superior Court Clerk Office at (509) 397-6240.

