Winter Spirit ready to go live

The Winter Spirit Christmas display at Locomotive Park will go live tonight, marking the unofficial start of the holiday season in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and the 30th anniversary of the light show.

Volunteers have spent weeks wrapping trees, the park’s locomotive and seasonal decorations with 10,000 light strings and more than 1 million individual lights. Visiting the display is a tradition for many valley residents.

“It’s beautiful. It’s awesome and it’s free. A family can come down and walk through it and enjoy it,” said Robanna Brosten, a member of the Winter Spirit Committee. “It just makes you happy to be there. I’ve loved it since I moved to the valley 20 years ago.”

The lighting ceremony starts at 4:30 p.m. and will feature two dance troupes, two singing groups and one soloist. At about 6 p.m., an as of yet unannounced person will be given the honor of pushing the plunger that turns on the lights.

Committee member Darce Vassar-Kopczynski can’t wait.

“It’s extremely rewarding,” she said. “There won’t be a dry eye amongst the committee members when the lights are turned on.”

The display started 30 years ago when her husband, Larry Kopczynski, got the idea to decorate the locomotive. It’s grown steadily from there with Kopczynski leading the charge and adding electrical infrastructure to the park to make it possible. The river rock fireplace display was added 20 years ago along with other infrastructure and additional decorations. This year the sound system that blares seasonal tunes was upgraded.

Over the years it’s been recognized far outside of the valley and landed on various Internet lists of the best Christmas displays across the country.

“Last year we were the top pick for chewy.com as the best place to take your dog for holidays. We love that. There are always dogs down there, and children,” said Brosten.