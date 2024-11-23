Sections
Local NewsNovember 23, 2024

Winter Spirit ready to go live

Christmas display heads into full resplendence tonight at Lewiston park

Eric Barker Lewiston Tribune
Santa Claus pushes down the lever to light up the night with the Winter Spirit Holiday Light Display Saturday at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.
Santa Claus pushes down the lever to light up the night with the Winter Spirit Holiday Light Display Saturday at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune file
Jared Hopkins carries JJ as Michelle Hopkins carries gravey through the tunnel of lights at the Winter Spirit holiday light display Monday at Locomotive Park in Lewiston. About six people came to the light display with their cats on the day.
Jared Hopkins carries JJ as Michelle Hopkins carries gravey through the tunnel of lights at the Winter Spirit holiday light display Monday at Locomotive Park in Lewiston. About six people came to the light display with their cats on the day.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune file
The happy holidays sign shines brightly at the Winter Spirit holiday light display Wednesday at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.
The happy holidays sign shines brightly at the Winter Spirit holiday light display Wednesday at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune file
Kids race through the tunnel at the Winter Spirit holiday light display Wednesday at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.
Kids race through the tunnel at the Winter Spirit holiday light display Wednesday at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune file
Carolers sing at the Winter Spirit Holiday Light Display Saturday at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.
Carolers sing at the Winter Spirit Holiday Light Display Saturday at Locomotive Park in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune file

The Winter Spirit Christmas display at Locomotive Park will go live tonight, marking the unofficial start of the holiday season in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and the 30th anniversary of the light show.

Volunteers have spent weeks wrapping trees, the park’s locomotive and seasonal decorations with 10,000 light strings and more than 1 million individual lights. Visiting the display is a tradition for many valley residents.

“It’s beautiful. It’s awesome and it’s free. A family can come down and walk through it and enjoy it,” said Robanna Brosten, a member of the Winter Spirit Committee. “It just makes you happy to be there. I’ve loved it since I moved to the valley 20 years ago.”

The lighting ceremony starts at 4:30 p.m. and will feature two dance troupes, two singing groups and one soloist. At about 6 p.m., an as of yet unannounced person will be given the honor of pushing the plunger that turns on the lights.

Committee member Darce Vassar-Kopczynski can’t wait.

“It’s extremely rewarding,” she said. “There won’t be a dry eye amongst the committee members when the lights are turned on.”

The display started 30 years ago when her husband, Larry Kopczynski, got the idea to decorate the locomotive. It’s grown steadily from there with Kopczynski leading the charge and adding electrical infrastructure to the park to make it possible. The river rock fireplace display was added 20 years ago along with other infrastructure and additional decorations. This year the sound system that blares seasonal tunes was upgraded.

Over the years it’s been recognized far outside of the valley and landed on various Internet lists of the best Christmas displays across the country.

“Last year we were the top pick for chewy.com as the best place to take your dog for holidays. We love that. There are always dogs down there, and children,” said Brosten.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The volunteers went to work on Oct. 19. They used bucket trucks to wrap the tops of trees in lights, and then moved on to the tree trunks and decorations like arches. At the peak of the work, Vassar-Kopczynski said 25 to 45 people would gather on Saturdays and Sundays to get it all done in time.

Brosten signed up to be a volunteer and committee member when she retired.

“I said when I retire, I want to do something that makes me happy. That is one of the things in the valley that makes me happy.”

Radiant Dance Training center, Dantz Dynamix, Lewiston High School Choir, members of the Lewiston Civic Theater and soloist Samantha Hanchett will perform at the ceremony. Vassar-Kopczynski estimated the lights will turn on about 6 p.m. but the exact time can vary based on the length of the ceremony.

Barker may be contacted at ebarker@lmtribune.com.

If you go

What: Winter Spirit Christmas Display opening ceremony

When: Dance and choral performances start at 4:30 p.m. today; the lights will turn on around 6 p.m.

Where: Locomotive Park, 2102 Main St., Lewiston

