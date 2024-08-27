‘Wintry mess’ forecast in area

A wet storm packed with moisture from the Pacific Ocean was expected Tuesday evening to spin up from California, across Oregon and mix with cold air parked over north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.

The collision was forecast to create significant snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.

“This is a very good setup for heavy snow in the L-C Valley,” meteorologist Greg Koch at Spokane said Tuesday. “This is an event we don’t see very often.”

“It’s just a good setup for a wintry mess,” said Travis Booth at the agency’s Missoula, Mont., office.

Forecasters said the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and the Palouse could get 5 to 8 inches of snow. Grangeville and other parts of the Camas Prairie could see 10 to 12 inches. The Clearwater River Valley from Orofino to Kooskia could expect 5 to 6 inches and parts of U.S. Highway 12 along the Lochsa River and up to Lolo Pass could see a foot of snow.

“If you don’t have to travel (Tuesday) tonight, it’s probably a good idea to avoid it,” Booth said. “If you are planning to travel, certainly prepare yourself for adverse conditions.”