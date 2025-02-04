Sections
Local NewsFebruary 4, 2025

Wintry mess on the way

The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and the Palouse could get 5 to 8 inches of snow

Mason Bovencamp, 6, takes a slip while sledding down the hill at Hereth Park as Jerad Bovencamp, of Clarkston, looks on Tuesday in the Lewiston Orchards.
Mason Bovencamp, 6, takes a slip while sledding down the hill at Hereth Park as Jerad Bovencamp, of Clarkston, looks on Tuesday in the Lewiston Orchards.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Starting later tonight a wet storm packed with moisture from the Pacific Ocean will spin up from California, across Oregon and mix with cold air parked over north central Idaho and southeastern Washington.

The collision will create significant snowfall, according to the National Weather Service.

“This is a very good setup for heavy snow in the LC Valley,” said meteorologist Greg Koch at Spokane. “This is an event we don’t see very often.”

“It's just a good setup for a wintry mess,” said Travis Booth at the agency’s Missoula, Mont. office.

The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and the Palouse could get 5 to 8 inches of snow. Grangeville and other parts of the Camas Prairie could see 10 to 12 inches. The Clearwater River Valley from Orofino to Kooskia can expect 5 to 6 inches and parts of U.S. Highway 12 along the Lochsa River and up to Lolo Pass could see a foot of snow.

“If you don't have to travel tonight it's probably a good idea to avoid it. If you are planning to travel, certainly prepare yourself for adverse conditions,” said Booth.

Low-lying areas like Riggins and Slate Creek along U.S. Highway 95 likely won't see much snow said Booth but freezing rain is possible.

Booth said wind gusts of 25 miles per hour on the Palouse and near Alpowa Summit could complicate driving conditions.

“There will be a five-or six-hour timeframe tonight where we could experience some drifting,” said Booth.

