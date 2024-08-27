Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll QuestionPhoto Gallery
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsJanuary 4, 2025

Wolf pack near Dayton blamed for livestock attacks

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

The Columbia wolf pack is once again under scrutiny and facing the potential removal of one or more of its members.

According to the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, the pack has been involved in six confirmed and six probable attacks on livestock in the last 10 months. The latest happened at the end of the year. On Dec. 29, the agency determined a dead calf had injuries consistent with a wolf attack.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Agency officials are expected to recommend a course of action to Kelly Susewind, director of the department, in the coming days that could include killing one or more members of the pack that roams the foothills and benches of the northwest slope of the Blue Mountains near Patit Creek in Columbia County.

Susewind considered lethal removal in October but declined. Since that time the pack was blamed for the Dec. 29 incident and another on Nov. 6 in which five calves were injured.

Related
Local NewsJan. 4
Two women face long rehab after icy crash
Local NewsJan. 4
A disarming cheer at the checkout counter
Local NewsJan. 4
Breshears tapped as temporary police boss
Local NewsJan. 4
LWV Pullman hosts longtime judge Libey
Related
Palouse welcomes first baby of 2025
Local NewsJan. 4, 2001
Palouse welcomes first baby of 2025
Pullman man facing porn charges pleads not guilty
Local NewsJan. 4, 2001
Pullman man facing porn charges pleads not guilty
Underdog ski site reeling from weather, insurance dilemmas
Local NewsJan. 4, 2001
Underdog ski site reeling from weather, insurance dilemmas
Troy church offering free lunch for veterans
Local NewsJan. 4, 2001
Troy church offering free lunch for veterans
Boys and Girls Clubs collecting Christmas trees for disposal
Local NewsJan. 4, 2001
Boys and Girls Clubs collecting Christmas trees for disposal
City of Pullman names Breshears acting chief of police
Local NewsJan. 4, 2001
City of Pullman names Breshears acting chief of police
Boys and Girls Clubs volunteers collecting Christmas trees for disposal today, Saturday
Local NewsJan. 3, 2001
Boys and Girls Clubs volunteers collecting Christmas trees for disposal today, Saturday
First baby of 2025 was in a hurry
Local NewsJan. 3, 2001
First baby of 2025 was in a hurry
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy