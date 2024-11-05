Wolves declared a nuisance in Asotin County

ASOTIN — Asotin County officials “strongly” declared wolves a nuisance Monday by unanimously endorsing a resolution aimed at the predators.

According to the declaration, wolves have been harassing and killing livestock and negatively affecting the culture and economic viability of the county. In addition, residents are suffering an undue burden because of wolf activity, after an unelected commission decided wolves are endangered.

Sheriff John Hilderbrand said the resolution is one of the first steps at securing Asotin County a seat at the Washington Wolf Advisory Group table, which recommends strategies to reduce conflicts between humans and wolves.

Wolves are preying on cattle and pets, and have become a growing concern in Asotin County, where at least three packs have been identified, the sheriff said. Landowners can be penalized for taking action against the predators, and the board that oversees the Washington Department of Fish and Game is adopting policies that interfere with the livelihoods of ranchers and farmers.

“Don’t make my citizens criminals,” Hilderbrand said at the Asotin County Commission meeting.

Several ranchers spoke in support of the resolution, saying wolves have wreaked havoc on their southeastern Washington herds and also harass elk and their offspring.

Sam Ledgerwood, who runs cattle in the Blue Mountains, said between the summer Cougar Creek Fire and the wolves, it’s been a hair-raising few months for him. He supports the resolution, and believes the ranchers in Anatone would agree with the county’s stance on the issue.

Asotin resident Elaine Nagle, who operates a small farm near Anatone, said she saw a female wolf and two pups outside her kitchen window, and the predators chased her cows away.

Stan Wilson, of Clarkston, said wolves have had a major impact on hunters and other sportsmen and recreational businesses in this area. The wolves harass elk herds, which results in declining offspring, and the county’s bottom line is suffering because of it.

Commissioner Brian Shinn said the county works well with the Fish and Wildlife employees at the local level. However, the unelected board in charge is not listening to rural counties and is focused on protecting predators.

“This is our pushback,” said Commissioner Chuck Whitman.

Hilderbrand said Stevens County has been spearheading the effort to declare wolves a nuisance. The northeastern county has lost 98 calves in the past three years, and has 13 wolf packs on the books there, he said.