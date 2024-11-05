Wolves declared a nuisance in Asotin County

ASOTIN — Asotin County officials “strongly” declared wolves a nuisance Monday by unanimously endorsing a resolution aimed at the predators.
According to the declaration, wolves have been harassing and killing livestock and negatively affecting the culture and economic viability of the county. In addition, residents are suffering an undue burden because of wolf activity, after an unelected commission decided wolves are endangered.
Sheriff John Hilderbrand said the resolution is one of the first steps at securing Asotin County a seat at the Washington Wolf Advisory Group table, which recommends strategies to reduce conflicts between humans and wolves.
Wolves are preying on cattle and pets, and have become a growing concern in Asotin County, where at least three packs have been identified, the sheriff said. Landowners can be penalized for taking action against the predators, and the board that oversees the Washington Department of Fish and Game is adopting policies that interfere with the livelihoods of ranchers and farmers.
“Don’t make my citizens criminals,” Hilderbrand said at the Asotin County Commission meeting.
Several ranchers spoke in support of the resolution, saying wolves have wreaked havoc on their southeastern Washington herds and also harass elk and their offspring.
Sam Ledgerwood, who runs cattle in the Blue Mountains, said between the summer Cougar Creek Fire and the wolves, it’s been a hair-raising few months for him. He supports the resolution, and believes the ranchers in Anatone would agree with the county’s stance on the issue.
Asotin resident Elaine Nagle, who operates a small farm near Anatone, said she saw a female wolf and two pups outside her kitchen window, and the predators chased her cows away.
Stan Wilson, of Clarkston, said wolves have had a major impact on hunters and other sportsmen and recreational businesses in this area. The wolves harass elk herds, which results in declining offspring, and the county’s bottom line is suffering because of it.
Commissioner Brian Shinn said the county works well with the Fish and Wildlife employees at the local level. However, the unelected board in charge is not listening to rural counties and is focused on protecting predators.
“This is our pushback,” said Commissioner Chuck Whitman.
Hilderbrand said Stevens County has been spearheading the effort to declare wolves a nuisance. The northeastern county has lost 98 calves in the past three years, and has 13 wolf packs on the books there, he said.
Commissioner Chris Seubert said the resolution, which was strongly seconded by Whitman, is not intended to snub the WDFW. “They’ve had their hands tied by nonelected people above them.”
In other county business:
The commissioners voted in favor of accepting recommendations from the Lodging Tax Advisory Committee, which included awards of $50,000 for the Asotin County Aquatic Center, $44,000 for the Asotin Museum, $25,000 for the Asotin County Fair and $90,000 for Visit Lewis Clark Valley.
The money is generated through lodging taxes and awarded to applicants drawing tourists to the area. Capital improvements and marketing are funded with the revenue.
Seubert, who represents the commissioners on the committee, said this was the first time they’ve received so many applications, and lots of discussion led up to the recommendations.
Michelle Peters, president of Visit Lewis Clark Valley, said the county’s decision translates into a 35% cut to marketing at her tourism-promoting organization. The significant decrease from $140,000 comes at a time when the Port of Clarkston is facing the loss of five cruise ship dockings next year, she said.
Five of the seven cruise boats that visit the valley are poised to dock at the Port of Lewiston next year, Peters said. The loss will be significant in Asotin County, where passengers visit Walmart, Costco, Roosters and other nearby businesses, generating tax revenue.
The Port of Lewiston dock location has “zero commercial” access, Peters told the board, and diluting the tourism marketing share in Asotin County could cause a major loss in lodging tax revenue in coming years.
During committee reports, Whitman said the Asotin County Alliance for the Unhoused is still searching for property for sleep huts.
Several members of the nonprofit group recently visited Walla Walla’s sleep center to gather insight, he said. Creating a secure place for the homeless to spend the night is a priority, and the alliance is actively working on the project.
“We’re learning what mistakes not to make to make sure we get it right the first time,” Whitman said.
