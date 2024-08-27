Woman charged with grand theft for allegedly taking around $3,700

Laurel A. Nielsen, 28, of Lewiston, was charged with grand theft, a felony, for allegedly taking about $3,700 from a medical clinic.

Lewiston police responded to a report of an embezzlement Friday at Sterling Urgent Care, 2201 Thain Grade. It was alleged that Nielson, who had recently been terminated, allegedly stole $3,700 from the safety deposit box, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police were provided statements from the business that showed $3,738 was missing from July 11 to Nov. 6. Based on video evidence, Nielsen was allegedly shown to have taken envelopes with cash and then shredded the envelopes, according to the affidavit.