Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 13, 2024

Woman charged with grand theft for allegedly taking around $3,700

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

Laurel A. Nielsen, 28, of Lewiston, was charged with grand theft, a felony, for allegedly taking about $3,700 from a medical clinic.

Lewiston police responded to a report of an embezzlement Friday at Sterling Urgent Care, 2201 Thain Grade. It was alleged that Nielson, who had recently been terminated, allegedly stole $3,700 from the safety deposit box, according to the probable cause affidavit.

Police were provided statements from the business that showed $3,738 was missing from July 11 to Nov. 6. Based on video evidence, Nielsen was allegedly shown to have taken envelopes with cash and then shredded the envelopes, according to the affidavit.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Police interviewed Nielsen who allegedly admitted to stealing about a thousand dollars while employed and shredding evidence. She allegedly told police she began to take the money because of a recent financial hardship. Nielsen was arrested and charged with grand theft, according to the affidavit.

She appeared Tuesday before Magistrate Judge Karin Seubert at the Nez Perce County Courthouse. The maximum penalty for grand theft is 14 years as well as a $5,000 fine.

Nielsen has no criminal record, according to court documents, and Seubert released Nielsen without bond. She was appointed the state public defender for representation.

Related
Local NewsNov. 13
Pullman council considers draft ceasefire resolution
Local NewsNov. 13
Price of public defense going up in Asotin County
Local NewsNov. 13
Nez Perce County commits $500,000 to subsidize United Airlin...
Local NewsNov. 13
Sound Off
Related
Revenue forecast looks good for Clarkston
Local NewsNov. 13
Revenue forecast looks good for Clarkston
Lewiston man charged with aggravated assault for allegedly threatening others with a knife
Local NewsNov. 13
Lewiston man charged with aggravated assault for allegedly threatening others with a knife
Moscow police investigating report of sexual assault near park
Local NewsNov. 13
Moscow police investigating report of sexual assault near park
Moscow police investigating report of sexual assault near park
Local NewsNov. 12
Moscow police investigating report of sexual assault near park
Nez Perce County commits $500,000 to subsidize United Airlines’ Lewiston-Denver flights
Local NewsNov. 12
Nez Perce County commits $500,000 to subsidize United Airlines’ Lewiston-Denver flights
Idaho gas prices fall another eight cents
Local NewsNov. 12
Idaho gas prices fall another eight cents
Pullman’s Main Street will reopen to limited traffic on Thursday
Local NewsNov. 12
Pullman’s Main Street will reopen to limited traffic on Thursday
Twin County United Way announces 11 Fellows who completed training
Local NewsNov. 12
Twin County United Way announces 11 Fellows who completed training
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy