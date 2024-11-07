Woman ID’d in Clarkston Heights death

ASOTIN — Asotin County deputies are investigating the death of a 57-year-old woman who was found lying near her vehicle in a residential area of the Clarkston Heights.
Cherie A. Meyers has been identified as the woman who died on the 2100 block of Holly Avenue. Det. Jackie Nichols said there is no obvious cause of death, and the circumstances remain under investigation.
Notification of her next of kin has been made, and there is no apparent threat to the community, Nichols said in a news release.
Deputies responded to the report of a deceased person about 8:55 a.m., and the coroner was also at the scene.