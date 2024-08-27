Sections
Local NewsMarch 12, 2025

Woman ID’d who died while hiking near Reubens

Lewiston Tribune

Krystyna Sherrer, 40, died while hiking near Reubens on Saturday. Her name was released Tuesday by the Nez Perce County coroner.

Sherrer and fellow hikers were walking through a railroad tunnel that is located 4 miles east of U.S. Highway 95. It was in a tunnel that a rock struck Sherrer in the head, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.

The other hikers in her group provided aid, but Sherrer died on the scene, according to the sheriff’s office.

Family members have set up an account at all P1FCU branches were donations can be made. It’s called the Sherrer Donation Account.

