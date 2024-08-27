Woman ID’d who died while hiking near Reubens

Krystyna Sherrer, 40, died while hiking near Reubens on Saturday. Her name was released Tuesday by the Nez Perce County coroner.

Sherrer and fellow hikers were walking through a railroad tunnel that is located 4 miles east of U.S. Highway 95. It was in a tunnel that a rock struck Sherrer in the head, according to a news release from the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office.