February 5, 2025

Woman pleads not guilty to dangerous dog charge

Arbuckle looking at felony charge after an alleged biting

ASOTIN — A 48-year-old Clarkston woman pleaded not guilty to a felony charge after her pit bull allegedly bit a 2-year-old girl in the head and hand.

Jeni V. Arbuckle was arraigned Monday in Asotin County Superior Court, and her next court appearance was set for Feb. 24.

Arbuckle was recently arrested by Clarkston police on the 900 block of Second Street after the child was taken to the emergency room. A black and white dog named Raven allegedly attacked the girl, according to court documents.

The girl was treated at TriState Health for three lacerations to the back of her head and several cuts to her hand. The lacerations required stitches, and she was covered in blood when she arrived at the emergency room, according to the probable-cause affidavit.

The pit bull was taken into quarantine following the incident.

Attorney Joseph Schumacher was appointed to represent Arbuckle at her bond hearing, and Deputy Prosecutor Jaime Young is handling the case for the state.

The dangerous dog charge is a Class C felony, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison.

