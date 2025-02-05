Woman pleads not guilty to dangerous dog charge

ASOTIN — A 48-year-old Clarkston woman pleaded not guilty to a felony charge after her pit bull allegedly bit a 2-year-old girl in the head and hand.

Jeni V. Arbuckle was arraigned Monday in Asotin County Superior Court, and her next court appearance was set for Feb. 24.

Arbuckle was recently arrested by Clarkston police on the 900 block of Second Street after the child was taken to the emergency room. A black and white dog named Raven allegedly attacked the girl, according to court documents.