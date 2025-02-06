Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 6, 2025

Woman sentenced for dog-related burglary

Lewiston Tribune
story image illustation

ASOTIN — A 42-year-old Lewiston woman was sentenced to 44 days in jail for removing her dog from the Clarkston animal shelter, where it was in quarantine for biting a police officer.

Jessica A. Littleton pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary this week after spending 14 days in the Asotin County Jail. She was given credit for time served, and the remaining 30 days were converted to 240 hours of community service. Court documents indicate she had no prior felony offenses on her record.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, Littleton’s dog, Archer, was placed in the shelter located on the 100 block of 13th Street after the canine bit Officer Brad Peters late last year.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Two locks were reportedly broken at the kennel, and the dog was removed around Dec. 20. About a month later, Littleton and her dog were spotted at a bus stop near Walmart.

During a police interview, Littleton denied cutting the lock at the shelter. She told an officer she was scared the city was going to put the dog down, and she believed the kennel was in poor condition.

Prosecutor Curt Liedkie filed the charges, and attorney Bridget Barr represented Littleton. Judge Brooke Burns was on the bench at Monday’s sentencing in Asotin County Superior Court.

Following Littleton’s arrest, Archer had to restart his 10-day quarantine.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 6
Tribe talks to county about gaming
Local NewsFeb. 6
Study: Breaching wouldn’t affect river’s water withdrawal
Local NewsFeb. 6
Change on the horizon for BDL
Local NewsFeb. 6
Bill making abortion a murder won’t see a future
Related
Snow comes calling
Local NewsFeb. 6
Snow comes calling
Addiction support service coming to Pullman
Local NewsFeb. 6
Addiction support service coming to Pullman
Clarkston police arrest man in sting operation
Local NewsFeb. 6
Clarkston police arrest man in sting operation
Pullman City Council trying an earlier start time for the next three months
Local NewsFeb. 6
Pullman City Council trying an earlier start time for the next three months
Committee advances bill to aid the disabled
Local NewsFeb. 6
Committee advances bill to aid the disabled
Lewiston police to hold its Police Citizens Academy
Local NewsFeb. 6
Lewiston police to hold its Police Citizens Academy
Funding freeze ices Head Start programs
Local NewsFeb. 6
Funding freeze ices Head Start programs
Bill to add penalties to riot convictions when injury occurs
Local NewsFeb. 6
Bill to add penalties to riot convictions when injury occurs
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy