Woman sentenced for dog-related burglary

ASOTIN — A 42-year-old Lewiston woman was sentenced to 44 days in jail for removing her dog from the Clarkston animal shelter, where it was in quarantine for biting a police officer.

Jessica A. Littleton pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary this week after spending 14 days in the Asotin County Jail. She was given credit for time served, and the remaining 30 days were converted to 240 hours of community service. Court documents indicate she had no prior felony offenses on her record.

According to the probable-cause affidavit, Littleton’s dog, Archer, was placed in the shelter located on the 100 block of 13th Street after the canine bit Officer Brad Peters late last year.