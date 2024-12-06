Woman sentenced to 3-7 years in prison for drug use while pregnant

A woman was sentenced to 3-7 years in prison for felony injury to child because her drug use during pregnancy resulted in lifelong health complications for the baby.

Cecilia M. Greene, 31, of Lapwai, was sentenced Thursday by 2nd District Judge Michelle Evans. Greene pleaded guilty in October as part of a rule 11 plea agreement, which the court has to follow or the case can go to trial. Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith argued for the sentence to be imposed while Greene’s public defender Benjamin Olofson argued to allow Greene to seek treatment through the Idaho Department of Correction and then be released on probation.

Smith had documents, including medical reports, as evidence and had Kimberly Neely, the district manager for Region 2 Child Welfare, testify about the case. Neely summarized the history of the case and the medical issues the child now faces.

Neely said that when the baby was born in July she was lethargic and nonresponsive, and was life flighted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. The baby stayed at the hospital from July 6 to Aug. 20 and struggled to eat.

She was intubated and was given food through a feeding tube. The child was in critical condition for the first couple weeks and it wasn’t known if she would survive. Medical staff concluded that the baby was without oxygen at some point during the birth, which has affected brain functioning. Neely said the baby tested positive for prenatal methamphetamine and fentanyl.

Neely also testified that the baby’s arm was protruding when she arrived at the hospital. It’s not yet known if the arm will have any function. The baby is being monitored for cerebral palsy. There could also be other neurological damage and mental and physical delays as the child grows up.

Now the child needs extensive 24-hour care and is vulnerable to respiratory issues. Her current caregivers have medical backgrounds and she has weekly doctor appointments and therapy. The baby is currently doing well at gaining weight — she was 4 pounds and 8 ounces when she was born.

Neely also testified that in 2023, Greene had a child in similar circumstances that tested positive for illicit substances. That child was taken into custody and the Nez Perce Tribe took over jurisdiction of the case.

Smith asked for the prison sentence to be imposed given the facts of the case, which she said was the most serious she had seen. Smith said that Greene knew she was pregnant and continued to use methamphetamine and fentanyl. She argued that future children needed to be protected, and not imposing the sentence would depreciate the seriousness of the crime.

Smith also said that Greene fell on her stomach and had bleeding, but didn’t go to the hospital immediately. When she did, the baby’s arm was protruding from the vaginal canal and had to be born by C-section.

Greene was also on probation and Smith said that if she had been following her probation the baby would have been born clean. Smith noted that when Greene was interviewed by police she said she didn’t care about seeking prenatal care or about stopping her drug use. Smith also said Greene decided to cut back on her drug use when she realized she would be going to jail to avoid withdrawals.

“This is not a mistake, this was a daily decision because she didn’t care,” Smith said.