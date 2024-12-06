Woman sentenced to 3-7 years in prison for drug use while pregnant

A woman was sentenced to 3-7 years in prison for felony injury to child because her drug use during pregnancy resulted in lifelong health complications for the baby.
Cecilia M. Greene, 31, of Lapwai, was sentenced Thursday by 2nd District Judge Michelle Evans. Greene pleaded guilty in October as part of a rule 11 plea agreement, which the court has to follow or the case can go to trial. Nez Perce County Chief Deputy Prosecutor April Smith argued for the sentence to be imposed while Greene’s public defender Benjamin Olofson argued to allow Greene to seek treatment through the Idaho Department of Correction and then be released on probation.
Smith had documents, including medical reports, as evidence and had Kimberly Neely, the district manager for Region 2 Child Welfare, testify about the case. Neely summarized the history of the case and the medical issues the child now faces.
Neely said that when the baby was born in July she was lethargic and nonresponsive, and was life flighted to Sacred Heart Medical Center in Spokane. The baby stayed at the hospital from July 6 to Aug. 20 and struggled to eat.
She was intubated and was given food through a feeding tube. The child was in critical condition for the first couple weeks and it wasn’t known if she would survive. Medical staff concluded that the baby was without oxygen at some point during the birth, which has affected brain functioning. Neely said the baby tested positive for prenatal methamphetamine and fentanyl.
Neely also testified that the baby’s arm was protruding when she arrived at the hospital. It’s not yet known if the arm will have any function. The baby is being monitored for cerebral palsy. There could also be other neurological damage and mental and physical delays as the child grows up.
Now the child needs extensive 24-hour care and is vulnerable to respiratory issues. Her current caregivers have medical backgrounds and she has weekly doctor appointments and therapy. The baby is currently doing well at gaining weight — she was 4 pounds and 8 ounces when she was born.
Neely also testified that in 2023, Greene had a child in similar circumstances that tested positive for illicit substances. That child was taken into custody and the Nez Perce Tribe took over jurisdiction of the case.
Smith asked for the prison sentence to be imposed given the facts of the case, which she said was the most serious she had seen. Smith said that Greene knew she was pregnant and continued to use methamphetamine and fentanyl. She argued that future children needed to be protected, and not imposing the sentence would depreciate the seriousness of the crime.
Smith also said that Greene fell on her stomach and had bleeding, but didn’t go to the hospital immediately. When she did, the baby’s arm was protruding from the vaginal canal and had to be born by C-section.
Greene was also on probation and Smith said that if she had been following her probation the baby would have been born clean. Smith noted that when Greene was interviewed by police she said she didn’t care about seeking prenatal care or about stopping her drug use. Smith also said Greene decided to cut back on her drug use when she realized she would be going to jail to avoid withdrawals.
“This is not a mistake, this was a daily decision because she didn’t care,” Smith said.
Olofson asked that Greene be placed on a rider. He said that she wanted to get treatment to address her underlying drug addiction and was accepting responsibility. Olofson said that going on a rider would give her the tools she needed to overcome her addiction. Olofson said that members in her community and family have seen a change in her.
“She has a strong desire to become a mother and active member in the community,” Olofson said.
That desire would give her the motivation she needed to complete the program.
Evans noted that Shannon Wheeler, Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee chairperson and family to Greene, wrote a three-page letter to the court. Olofson said Wheeler also offered housing and support for Greene to remain sober. Olofson told the court that if Greene was reunited with her child, she was subject to monthly reviews and probation to keep her on track and supervised.
Evans asked Olofson if Greene had similar goals with her last child. Olofson said that she did but she has a stronger desire now. Evans questioned if that desire was present when her other children were placed in foster care and Olofson said at that time she was still struggling with sobriety.
Greene was given an opportunity to address the court and she asked Evans to give her a chance to do the rider program and reunite with her children.
In addressing Greene before issuing the sentence, Evans highlighted many of the factors Smith pointed out in Greene’s decision to continue using methamphetamine and fentanyl while pregnant, and her decision to cut back after realizing she would get jail time.
“This is the second child born drug-addicted. Second,” Evans said.
Evans also noted that after being placed on probation, Greene only checked in once.
Although Evans said she had a minimal criminal history, with one other felony charge, Greene struggled with her drug addiction, housing and employment. Evans said Greene needed a longer period of sobriety.
Evans imposed the prison sentence and gave Greene 114 days credit. The case will run concurrently with the imposed sentence of the probation violation of 1-5 years in prison with 169 days credit. Evans also ordered court costs of $245.50.
“I don’t think there’s anything you can do to compensate for that little girl’s future,” Evans said. “She’s not going to be a normal child. Ever.”
