Women’s Center at UI bids farewell

MOSCOW — The University of Idaho campus and the Moscow community witnessed achievements made by the UI Women’s Center become part of its history after closing Friday afternoon.

A packed Memorial Gym celebrated the bittersweet 52nd anniversary over cake and coffee — marking the last birthday observed by the organization.

“We’re all in mourning of this space,” said Morgan Neville, student and work study employee at the center. “Right now, it’s awful. But I don’t think we’re going to know how devastating this is until down the line. The impact is going to be felt for a long time.”

The Women’s Center was one of several diversity, equity and inclusion offices on campus that closed early this year. The Black/African American Cultural Center, Office of Multicultural Affairs and the LGBTQA Office were all affected by pressures placed by state entities.

A resolution passed by the Idaho State Board of Education last month required that all university programs no longer serve students based on diversity, equity and inclusion ideology.

Student Day Scott said out of all offices that closed, the Women’s Center impacted her the most. She was part of the Black/African Cultural Center, Office of Multicultural Affairs and the Gay-Straight Alliance, which felt like a second home to her.

“The Women’s Center to me was an intersection of my identities,” she said. “To lose it all … that’s devastating. … I haven’t even processed it fully.”

While the center is closing, it announced some services will continue and staff will be scattered to other university departments.

The organization’s office housed within the Memorial Gym will become a violence prevention space led by Program Coordinator Katrina Critchfield and Violence Prevention Coordinator Eva Olson to provide advocacy for victims. Director Lysa Salsbury will focus on assessment and strategic planning in Student Affairs and office manager Amberly Beckman will provide support in the Department of Student Involvement.

Many students agree that these services are important to provide, but feel so much was lost.