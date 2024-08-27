Work on Memorial Bridge pedestrian railing continues

Contractors working on Memorial Bridge at Lewiston have revisited and tightened about half of the pedestrian railings on the updated structure, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.
A video that was posted to Facebook last month and highlighted loose bolts, missing washers, misalignment of some of the pedestrian railing sections and other problems was popular locally.
Mark Pfeifer, a spokesperson for the department at Lewiston, said in an email to the Tribune that pedestrian walkways on both sides of the bridge are now open and the walkways are safe. He said additional work on the pedestrian railings may not be finished until later this month.
However, work on the bridge will halt in a few weeks before resuming when warmer weather returns in the spring. The bridge deck will be sealed in May and traffic lanes will be painted. The work will lead to temporary lane closures.