Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsFebruary 11, 2025

Work on Memorial Bridge pedestrian railing continues

A video that was posted to Facebook last month and highlighted loose bolts, missing washers, misalignment of some of the pedestrian railing sections and other problems was popular locally

A railing on the edge of the Memorial Bridge is pictured with rails set moving progressively outward with a sheer ledge on the others side Wednesday in Lewiston.
A railing on the edge of the Memorial Bridge is pictured with rails set moving progressively outward with a sheer ledge on the others side Wednesday in Lewiston.August Frank/Lewiston Tribune

Contractors working on Memorial Bridge at Lewiston have revisited and tightened about half of the pedestrian railings on the updated structure, according to the Idaho Transportation Department.

A video that was posted to Facebook last month and highlighted loose bolts, missing washers, misalignment of some of the pedestrian railing sections and other problems was popular locally.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Mark Pfeifer, a spokesperson for the department at Lewiston, said in an email to the Tribune that pedestrian walkways on both sides of the bridge are now open and the walkways are safe. He said additional work on the pedestrian railings may not be finished until later this month.

However, work on the bridge will halt in a few weeks before resuming when warmer weather returns in the spring. The bridge deck will be sealed in May and traffic lanes will be painted. The work will lead to temporary lane closures.

Related
Local NewsFeb. 11
Hold on to your hats: It’ll be chilly
Local NewsFeb. 11
School board approves boundary changes
Local NewsFeb. 11
Immigration enforcement bill moves through House
Local NewsFeb. 11
Glen L. Hower honored with dedicated space in Schweitzer Eng...
Related
WSU professor of music Danh Pham receives state recognition
Local NewsFeb. 11
WSU professor of music Danh Pham receives state recognition
Drivers asked to use Aht’Wy Interchange rather than violate rules near casino
Local NewsFeb. 11
Drivers asked to use Aht’Wy Interchange rather than violate rules near casino
ABLE bill advances to Senate
Local NewsFeb. 11
ABLE bill advances to Senate
Pullman Regional Hospital’s expansion expected to break ground this year
Local NewsFeb. 10
Pullman Regional Hospital’s expansion expected to break ground this year
Lewiston man was an eyewitness to Super Bowl history
Local NewsFeb. 9
Lewiston man was an eyewitness to Super Bowl history
Incoming WSU president: ‘Our purpose endures’
Local NewsFeb. 9
Incoming WSU president: ‘Our purpose endures’
Water leak disrupts middle school classes
Local NewsFeb. 9
Water leak disrupts middle school classes
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: What's with all the off-beat crime reports lately in Asotin County?
Local NewsFeb. 9
Lewiston Tribune Podcast: What's with all the off-beat crime reports lately in Asotin County?
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy