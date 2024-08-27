Wreaths Across America to honor vets

One of the time-honored traditions each December is a tribute to our country’s veterans at cemeteries across the country and throughout this region.

“Wreaths Across America” brightens quiet graveyards with evergreen-and-red Christmas colors to help remind people of the sacrifices made for this nation. Prayers and the sound of a trumpet or bagpipes add a somber touch to honor the fallen.

In Clarkston, volunteers will be placing about 1,415 wreaths on headstones at noon Dec. 14 at Vineland Cemetery. Each wreath will be adorned with an American flag after they arrive by truck, said Rhona Alboucq, of Clarkston.

Alboucq, who graduated from Clarkston High School in 1976, is one of the many volunteers who took over the duties of the Class of 1968 to make sure everything goes off without a hitch at the ceremony. Her classmate Connie Collier is the committee leader.

As part of the tradition, a semitruck laden with wreaths will arrive Wednesday in Clarkston, escorted by the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office from the Washington state line to Vineland Cemetery. Volunteers will be waiting to unload and fluff the contents.

Each veteran’s grave will be decorated Dec. 14, rain or shine. When the wreaths are placed, service members’ names are said out loud, ensuring their memories live on, organizers said.

The ceremony begins with veterans, pastors, and state and local officials who offer prayers and remarks at the cemetery. The tribute is well-deserved and heartfelt, said members of the Class of 1976.

Volunteer organizations throughout the region participate in Wreaths Across America at multiple cemeteries, including Orofino and Lewiston. The nationwide event draws people of all ages, from bundled-up toddlers to folks who have witnessed World Wars.