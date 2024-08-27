Wreaths Across America to honor vets

One of the time-honored traditions each December is a tribute to our country’s veterans at cemeteries across the country and throughout this region.
“Wreaths Across America” brightens quiet graveyards with evergreen-and-red Christmas colors to help remind people of the sacrifices made for this nation. Prayers and the sound of a trumpet or bagpipes add a somber touch to honor the fallen.
In Clarkston, volunteers will be placing about 1,415 wreaths on headstones at noon Dec. 14 at Vineland Cemetery. Each wreath will be adorned with an American flag after they arrive by truck, said Rhona Alboucq, of Clarkston.
Alboucq, who graduated from Clarkston High School in 1976, is one of the many volunteers who took over the duties of the Class of 1968 to make sure everything goes off without a hitch at the ceremony. Her classmate Connie Collier is the committee leader.
As part of the tradition, a semitruck laden with wreaths will arrive Wednesday in Clarkston, escorted by the Asotin County Sheriff’s Office from the Washington state line to Vineland Cemetery. Volunteers will be waiting to unload and fluff the contents.
Each veteran’s grave will be decorated Dec. 14, rain or shine. When the wreaths are placed, service members’ names are said out loud, ensuring their memories live on, organizers said.
The ceremony begins with veterans, pastors, and state and local officials who offer prayers and remarks at the cemetery. The tribute is well-deserved and heartfelt, said members of the Class of 1976.
Volunteer organizations throughout the region participate in Wreaths Across America at multiple cemeteries, including Orofino and Lewiston. The nationwide event draws people of all ages, from bundled-up toddlers to folks who have witnessed World Wars.
When it’s all said and done, more than 2 million wreaths are expected to be placed across more than 4,800 local, national and military cemeteries and historic sites on National Wreaths Across America Day.
Everyone is encouraged to attend area ceremonies to honor veterans during this Christmas season, Alboucq said. The cemeteries are beautifully decorated and the effort helps remind communities about the men and women who have served in the military.
More information about the events can be found online at wreathsacrossamerica.org, and Collier can be reached at (509) 552-9476 for inquiries about Vineland Cemetery contributions or volunteer opportunities.
Organizers said donations help cover the costs of the wreaths, and many local sponsors have made significant contributions each year to keep the tradition going. The financial assistance and dedication to decorating the graves are greatly appreciated, Alboucq said.
Wreaths will be placed for veterans at Pullman Cemetery
PULLMAN — More than 100 wreaths will be placed on veterans’ graves Dec. 14 at the Pullman Cemetery as part of Wreaths Across America.
The public is invited to attend the ceremony at 1 p.m. at the cemetery located 500 Fairmount Drive.
The American Legion Post 52 has raised funds throughout the year to sponsor the placement of 104 wreaths on veterans’ headstones.
