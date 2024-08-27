WSP caps probe of WSU shooting

The Washington State Patrol has completed its investigation into an officer-involved shooting in March at Washington State University.

Whitman County Prosecutor Denis Tracy said he will be reviewing the case to make a decision on the use of deadly force.

WSU Police Assistant Chief Dawn Daniels said she is conducting an internal review into the incident to find if there were any policy or procedural violations.

Court documents show officers were called March 27 to a report of a man with a knife inside the Global Scholars Hall on the Pullman campus. It was later revealed 20-year-old WSU student John Bazan had reported himself as the one with the weapon.

Police contacted Bazan on the fourth floor, who was found concealing his hands in his sweatshirt pockets.

Bazan reportedly began moving toward officers, ignoring repeated instructions to stop and show his hands. In an attempt to stop Bazan advancing, an officer deployed a stun gun, which was ineffective.

Bazan allegedly removed his hands from the sweatshirt in an “aggressive manner,” according to court documents. This prompted WSU Officer Dillon Tiedeman-Mueller to fire a shot from his gun, which missed Bazan.