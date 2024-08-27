Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the weekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 26, 2024

WSP troopers urge motorists to drive with caution as holiday season begins

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

Washington State Patrol troopers will be conducting emphasis patrols until Sunday on Washington State Route 26 and U.S. Highway 195, as well as Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Pass.

District 4 troopers in Whitman, Spokane and Adams counties as well as District 6 troopers in Grant and Kittitas counties will focus on speed, distracted or impaired driving, and other collision-causing violations during the emphasis, the agency announced in a news release.

Motorists should monitor posted speed limits and be prepared for changing road and weather conditions.

Drivers are encouraged to prepare their vehicles for winter, including checking all fluids and tires, and making sure the vehicle’s battery is in good condition. The agency also advises including a small emergency kit equipped with water, snacks, blankets, winter clothing and emergency flares. Chains may be required when traveling over mountain passes.

WSP’s main focus is to ensure everyone arrives at their destination safely and without incident, according to the news release.

Current road and weather conditions on all state highways can be found by visiting the Washington State Department of Transportation’s website at wsdot.com/travel/real-time.

Four WSP vehicles struck by suspected impaired drivers

It was a busy weekend for WSP troops when four of its cruisers were struck by suspected impaired drivers.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The agency said in a news release Sunday the incidents occurred within a four-hour period in King County.

The first happened around 11 p.m. Saturday when a trooper noticed a driver, who appeared asleep, rolling into the intersection of Washington State Route 516 and Military Road. Unable to get their attention, law enforcement drove in front of the car to prevent it from creeping further.

The driver was arrested for supposed impaired driving.

The next three patrol car crashes were right before 3 a.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 5. Troopers were investigating a hit-and-run collision when a vehicle came onto the scene and hit one cruiser, which was pushed into another.

The driver was apprehended for alleged impairment.

Shortly after, another squad car was struck responding to the scene to assist with traffic control. The motorist was also arrested for supposed impairment.

No troopers were hurt during the incidents, and the suspects didn’t sustain any serious injuries.

The agency is urging motorists to drive cautiously as holiday travel begins.

Related
Local NewsNov. 26
Happenings
Local NewsNov. 26
Asotin-Anatone schools see uptick in flu cases, absences
Local NewsNov. 26
Clarkston School Board accepts resignation of board presiden...
Local NewsNov. 26
Stage Coach Road near Waha will be closed today for debris r...
Related
Opponents of tiny home idea denied hearing
Local NewsNov. 26
Opponents of tiny home idea denied hearing
Stockholders approve Vista Outdoor deal
Local NewsNov. 26
Stockholders approve Vista Outdoor deal
Man arrested in Idaho County on Payette County felony warrants
Local NewsNov. 26
Man arrested in Idaho County on Payette County felony warrants
Asotin County’s 375 acres in west Clarkston can’t have water wells
Local NewsNov. 26
Asotin County’s 375 acres in west Clarkston can’t have water wells
Lewiston man killed in crash south of Moscow
Local NewsNov. 26
Lewiston man killed in crash south of Moscow
Lewiston man died in crash south of Moscow this morning
Local NewsNov. 26
Lewiston man died in crash south of Moscow this morning
Stockholders approve sale of Vista Outdoor’s ammunition operations to Czechoslovak Group
Local NewsNov. 25
Stockholders approve sale of Vista Outdoor’s ammunition operations to Czechoslovak Group
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The little engine that can, again
Local NewsNov. 25
FROM THE ARCHIVES: The little engine that can, again
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy