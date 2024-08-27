Washington State Patrol troopers will be conducting emphasis patrols until Sunday on Washington State Route 26 and U.S. Highway 195, as well as Interstate 90 near Snoqualmie Pass.

District 4 troopers in Whitman, Spokane and Adams counties as well as District 6 troopers in Grant and Kittitas counties will focus on speed, distracted or impaired driving, and other collision-causing violations during the emphasis, the agency announced in a news release.

Motorists should monitor posted speed limits and be prepared for changing road and weather conditions.

Drivers are encouraged to prepare their vehicles for winter, including checking all fluids and tires, and making sure the vehicle’s battery is in good condition. The agency also advises including a small emergency kit equipped with water, snacks, blankets, winter clothing and emergency flares. Chains may be required when traveling over mountain passes.

WSP’s main focus is to ensure everyone arrives at their destination safely and without incident, according to the news release.

Current road and weather conditions on all state highways can be found by visiting the Washington State Department of Transportation’s website at wsdot.com/travel/real-time.

Four WSP vehicles struck by suspected impaired drivers

It was a busy weekend for WSP troops when four of its cruisers were struck by suspected impaired drivers.