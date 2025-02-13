WSU considers budget reductions, hiring freeze

PULLMAN — Washington State University is considering hiring freezes and budget reductions amid looming state funding reductions and federal attitude shifts toward higher education.

A WSU Insider post Monday published an email Provost and Executive Vice President Chris Riley-Tillman sent to faculty and staff. The message states university leaders are beginning conversations to “be best equipped for potential immediate financial challenges” throughout the WSU system.

Current WSU President Kirk Schulz and incoming President Elizabeth Cantwell are evaluating WSU’s budget “with a focus on scenario planning for near-term futures where reductions are necessary,” according to the message.

Higher education institutions across the nation are experiencing tumultuous times following a shift in federal priorities. Recent executive orders from U.S. President Donald Trump have placed pressure on research funding, affirmative action, and diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

The university is continuing to monitor and evaluate potential impacts of federal action being taken. To navigate impending threats and uncertainty in funding, leaders are creating fiscal plans for worst-case scenarios.