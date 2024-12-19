Sections
Local News

WSU crowdfunding program sees record-high participation, more than $28K from donations

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
PULLMAN — Washington State University’s crowdfunding platform CougStarter has set a new record in participation.

The university announced in a WSU Insider article Tuesday the fundraiser received more than $28,000 from 265 donations in three weeks.

The gifts were from 18 participating groups. Among those, Wazzu Racing raised the most funds with $7,550.

Wazzu Racing is the Formula Society of Automotive Engineers team at WSU. It was able to cover more than half of its costs to represent the Cougs at the 2025 FSAE competition because of donors who gave through the platform.

CougStarter was founded in 2019 to connect donors, alumni, students and other partners with student-ed initiatives through online giving. The platform has helped raise more than $95,000 for students’ projects.

The platform will be accepting applications for the Spring 2025 semester on Jan. 8.

More information can be found by visiting cougstarter.wsu.edu.

