Wazzu Racing is the Formula Society of Automotive Engineers team at WSU. It was able to cover more than half of its costs to represent the Cougs at the 2025 FSAE competition because of donors who gave through the platform.

CougStarter was founded in 2019 to connect donors, alumni, students and other partners with student-ed initiatives through online giving. The platform has helped raise more than $95,000 for students’ projects.

The platform will be accepting applications for the Spring 2025 semester on Jan. 8.

More information can be found by visiting cougstarter.wsu.edu.