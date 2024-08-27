WSU enrollment down, WWCC up

The 2024-25 school year started with a continued declining enrollment at Washington State University, while the two-year Walla Walla Community College welcomed more students.
Beginning-of-the-year enrollment figures for Idaho colleges like University of Idaho and Lewis-Clark State College won’t be available until next week.
WSU enrollment down 3%
WSU saw a decline in enrollment at the beginning of this school year.
University documents say overall enrollment dropped 3%, or 805 students, since last fall. Its Pullman student population is down by 3.5%, or 500 students, compared to a year ago.
Enrollment has continued to fall for the fifth consecutive year.
According to past Moscow-Pullman Daily News reporting, WSU’s systemwide enrollment peaked in 2019 with around 31,600 students. University documents show that number is now at about 25,600 total students.
Not all trends at the institution are downward.
The university reported it welcomed more first-year students this fall than prior semesters. The institution saw an increase of around 2.4%, with about 4,350 incoming students this semester. Last year that number was 4,200 new first-year students, which the institution said was the highest level since 2019.
WWCC sees a 7% lift
Walla Walla Community College began the fall quarter with 7% more students than last year.
WWCC will service more than 2,600 students between the Walla Walla and Clarkston campuses in state-funded and Running Start programs. Enrollment in Clarkston is more than 320 students in person and additional students online.
More than 650 students are also enrolled in WWCC First Year Experience designed to support students’ academic and social transition to college and campus life, according to a news release from the college.
“We are thrilled to welcome all of our students and prepared to help them achieve their goals,” said President Chad Hickox in the news release.
WWCC is also offering new courses this year, including a one-year certificate in audio engineering and CNC machine operator certificate. The enology and viticulture program will allow students to attend part-time to accommodate work or family schedules. The college also has grant-funding from the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration that provides tuition assistance to 38 students in the college’s commercial driver’s license, according to the news release.