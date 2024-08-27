Sections
Local NewsDecember 28, 2024

WSU expected to hire Jimmy Rogers of South Dakota State as head football coach

Rogers helped South Dakota State win back-to-back FCS championships in 2023 and ‘22

Lewiston Tribune
South Dakota State head coach Jimmy Rogers stands on the field at the FCS championship game against Montana on Jan. 7, 2024, in Frisco, Texas.
South Dakota State head coach Jimmy Rogers stands on the field at the FCS championship game against Montana on Jan. 7, 2024, in Frisco, Texas. Associated Press
South Dakota State head coach Jimmy Rogers walks onto the field after a win over Montana at the FCS championship game on Jan. 7, 2024, in Frisco, Texas.
South Dakota State head coach Jimmy Rogers walks onto the field after a win over Montana at the FCS championship game on Jan. 7, 2024, in Frisco, Texas.Associated Press

Washington State is expected to hire Jimmy Rogers as its next head football coach, sources told the Tribune on Saturday on the condition of anonymity.

Rogers was South Dakota State’s head coach the last two years, leading the Jackrabbits to the 2023 Football Championship Subdivision national championship. He won the Eddie Robinson Award, reserved for the best coach at the FCS level, in 2023 in his first year at the helm. The Jackrabbits lost in the FCS semifinals this season.

He was the defensive coordinator for the Jackrabbits’ 2022 national championship team.

The 37-year-old coach has spent nearly his entire adult life at South Dakota State, his alma mater where he played linebacker and began his coaching career.

Rogers will succeed former WSU coach Jake Dickert, who accepted the head coach position at Wake Forest after leading WSU to a 23-20 record over the past three and a half seasons.

