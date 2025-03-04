Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson’s significant funding cuts to deal with the state’s budget crisis may affect Washington State University.

In a news conference Thursday, the governor presented a plan for about $4 billion in reductions, that when combined with former Gov. Jay Inslee’s $3 billion in decreases, would cut $7 billion in state programs and services. The proposal is meant to tackle Washington’s operating budget deficit forecasted at $15 billion for the next four years.

WSU Government Relations announced in a new release Thursday that Ferguson is handing down a 3% reduction to higher education institutions along with state worker furloughs.

The news release says his proposed $20.8 million decrease, along with Inslee’s $792,000 reduction in WSU’s state appropriations, puts $21.6 million WSU expected to receive over the next two years at stake.