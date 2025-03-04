Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson’s significant funding cuts to deal with the state’s budget crisis may affect Washington State University.
In a news conference Thursday, the governor presented a plan for about $4 billion in reductions, that when combined with former Gov. Jay Inslee’s $3 billion in decreases, would cut $7 billion in state programs and services. The proposal is meant to tackle Washington’s operating budget deficit forecasted at $15 billion for the next four years.
WSU Government Relations announced in a new release Thursday that Ferguson is handing down a 3% reduction to higher education institutions along with state worker furloughs.
The news release says his proposed $20.8 million decrease, along with Inslee’s $792,000 reduction in WSU’s state appropriations, puts $21.6 million WSU expected to receive over the next two years at stake.
Ferguson’s plan partially funds WSU’s cost of living raises for faculty and staff. The news release indicates WSU’s contract with its student workers union made in January 2024 would not be supported by the state.
The governor’s proposed furlough program would affect most state employees with narrow exceptions if accepted.
WSU Board of Regents will hear an update from WSU Government Relations officials regarding its fiscal year 2026 budget during Thursday’s meeting held at WSU Tri-Cities campus in Richland, Wash.
The regent’s meeting will be broadcast on its YouTube channel.