Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsMarch 4, 2025

WSU faces $21.6 million in cuts after Gov. Bob Ferguson announces budget reduction proposal

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks Aug. 26, 2019, in Seattle. (Associated Press)
Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson speaks Aug. 26, 2019, in Seattle. (Associated Press)Associated Press

Washington Gov. Bob Ferguson’s significant funding cuts to deal with the state’s budget crisis may affect Washington State University.

In a news conference Thursday, the governor presented a plan for about $4 billion in reductions, that when combined with former Gov. Jay Inslee’s $3 billion in decreases, would cut $7 billion in state programs and services. The proposal is meant to tackle Washington’s operating budget deficit forecasted at $15 billion for the next four years.

WSU Government Relations announced in a new release Thursday that Ferguson is handing down a 3% reduction to higher education institutions along with state worker furloughs.

The news release says his proposed $20.8 million decrease, along with Inslee’s $792,000 reduction in WSU’s state appropriations, puts $21.6 million WSU expected to receive over the next two years at stake.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Ferguson’s plan partially funds WSU’s cost of living raises for faculty and staff. The news release indicates WSU’s contract with its student workers union made in January 2024 would not be supported by the state.

The governor’s proposed furlough program would affect most state employees with narrow exceptions if accepted.

WSU Board of Regents will hear an update from WSU Government Relations officials regarding its fiscal year 2026 budget during Thursday’s meeting held at WSU Tri-Cities campus in Richland, Wash.

The regent’s meeting will be broadcast on its YouTube channel.

Related
Local NewsMar. 4
Sperber picked as Lewiston superintendent
Local NewsMar. 4
Majority of input to Little asked him to veto school choice ...
Local NewsMar. 4
Lewiston bond one step closer to a vote
Local NewsMar. 4
Trump orders increased logging
Related
Up front: So long, but not entirely farewell
Local NewsMar. 4
Up front: So long, but not entirely farewell
Camping spots at Asotin County Fair are a hot commodity
Local NewsMar. 4
Camping spots at Asotin County Fair are a hot commodity
College Hill homicide suspect pleads not guilty
Local NewsMar. 4
College Hill homicide suspect pleads not guilty
Last of Whitman County residents isolated from recent floods once again able to travel
Local NewsMar. 4
Last of Whitman County residents isolated from recent floods once again able to travel
Whitman County Commissioners interview three candidates for vacant District 3 position
Local NewsMar. 4
Whitman County Commissioners interview three candidates for vacant District 3 position
Lawmakers introduce bill aimed at limiting sexual orientation, gender identity education
Local NewsMar. 4
Lawmakers introduce bill aimed at limiting sexual orientation, gender identity education
Tim Sperber selected as Lewiston's next superintendent
Local NewsMar. 4
Tim Sperber selected as Lewiston's next superintendent
More than 86% of input called for Little to veto school choice bill. But he signed it
Local NewsMar. 3
More than 86% of input called for Little to veto school choice bill. But he signed it
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy