Local News
January 30, 2025

WSU fraternity Alpha Sigma Phi suspended in pending investigation

Medical facility hires Molly Webber, who’s been at Palouse Medical

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
PULLMAN — A Washington State University fraternity is under investigation for an incident that occurred during the fall semester.

Alpha Sigma Phi has been suspended from all chapter activities, according to WSU’s Center for Community Standards webpage. The fraternity is being investigated for several allegations including hazing, physical harm or threats, reckless endangerment, alcohol and drug violations.

The webpage states Alpha Sigma Phi was sanctioned in 2000 for hazing, alcohol and drug violations.

In 2022, Washington law began requiring institutions to publicly report information about violations to prevent hazing and other offenses related to alcohol, drugs, and sexual and physical assault, according to the webpage.

The law, also known as “Sam’s Law,” was created after WSU student Sam Martinez died in 2019 from alcohol poisoning while pledging the Alpha Tau Omega fraternity.

