Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessElection 2024HealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden TimesTribune Poll Question
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplacePrint AdsReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppE-EditionFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsNovember 5, 2024

WSU fraternity member arrested for alleged participation in College Hill assault

Pullman police make first arrest in case involving a man seriously injured by a group of men

Emily Pearce
story image illustation
Pullman Police Department
story image illustation
Pullman Police Department

PULLMAN — A Washington State University fraternity member was taken into custody for his alleged role in an assault that left a man seriously hurt two weeks ago on College Hill.

The Pullman Police Department made its first arrest in the case Friday night on WSU’s Greek Row on Colorado Street. Public records indicate officers arrested 19-year-old Taylor Culbertson, a Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity member, on multiple charges including felony second-degree assault.

Operations Commander Aaron Breshears said the department used video surveillance and the help of the public to identify Culbertson in relation to the alleged crimes.

He said police are continuing to investigate the incident and determine who else was involved.

Officers responded to a report of men fighting in the street the early morning hours of Oct. 20 outside The Coug on Colorado Street.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Police found two male victims had witnessed a fight and attempted to intervene, but were allegedly attacked by a group of college-aged men.

One male was left unconscious after receiving significant head injuries. He was transported via ambulance to Pullman Regional Hospital for treatment.

Breshears said the man is expected to make a full recovery, but he sustained serious injuries that will take time to heal.

The Pullman Police Department posted images captured from security cameras showing alleged participants in the incident on its social media platforms. Officers are asking the community to report any information that could help identify individuals in the photos by calling (509) 334-0802.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsNov. 5
Happenings
Local NewsNov. 5
Whitman County Superior Court operations affected by Washing...
Local NewsNov. 5
Wolves declared a nuisance in Asotin County
Local NewsNov. 5
Records
Related
Idaho’s Summer Food Service Program feeds record number of children
Local NewsNov. 5
Idaho’s Summer Food Service Program feeds record number of children
Colfax motorcycle chase suspect receives high bail
Local NewsNov. 5
Colfax motorcycle chase suspect receives high bail
Voting in region starts strong
Local NewsNov. 5
Voting in region starts strong
Future of United flights remains uncertain
Local NewsNov. 5
Future of United flights remains uncertain
Independent candidate for Idaho 6A House seat gives endorsement to Carter-Goodheart
Local NewsNov. 5
Independent candidate for Idaho 6A House seat gives endorsement to Carter-Goodheart
Corps, state to partner in dam studies
Local NewsNov. 5
Corps, state to partner in dam studies
Clarkston High School will have college fair for students
Local NewsNov. 5
Clarkston High School will have college fair for students
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Elections past
Local NewsNov. 4
FROM THE ARCHIVES: Elections past
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy