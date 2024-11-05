PULLMAN — A Washington State University fraternity member was taken into custody for his alleged role in an assault that left a man seriously hurt two weeks ago on College Hill.

The Pullman Police Department made its first arrest in the case Friday night on WSU’s Greek Row on Colorado Street. Public records indicate officers arrested 19-year-old Taylor Culbertson, a Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity member, on multiple charges including felony second-degree assault.

Operations Commander Aaron Breshears said the department used video surveillance and the help of the public to identify Culbertson in relation to the alleged crimes.

He said police are continuing to investigate the incident and determine who else was involved.

Officers responded to a report of men fighting in the street the early morning hours of Oct. 20 outside The Coug on Colorado Street.