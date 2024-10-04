Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashback
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 4, 2024
WSU laboratory identifies plague in Idaho mule deer
Officials do not believe the case poses a threat to public health at large
Rachel Sun Lewiston Tribune and Northwest Public Broadcasting
Kyle Taylor
Kyle Taylor

A blind mule deer in Idaho has become the fifth documented case of a deer with ocular plague, according to pathologists at Washington State University.

The deer was first reported by a member of the public in Custer County, Idaho, on June 9, and was later euthanized by an Idaho Fish and Game employee with tissue samples sent to the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at WSU.

Kyle Taylor is a pathologist at WADDL, and a faculty member in the College of Veterinary Medicine.

Taylor said he decided to seek clearance to test for plague, despite the unlikely nature of the disease, because of the potential risk for anyone that had handled the deer.

“There was really a horrendous inflammation in these eyes,” Taylor said. “The severity of it, and because it was in both eyes, reminded me of a paper that came out a number of years ago that mentioned ocular plague in mule deer in both Oregon and Washington.”

While deer don’t appear to be particularly susceptible to plague, the few published cases show it can occur in the eyes, blinding the deer.

WADDL also tested other tissue samples, Taylor said, including lung, liver and heart samples. The bacteria that causes plague, Yersinia pestis, was only found in the deer’s eyes.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

“There was no inflammation in those tissues either,” he said. “So it was only in the eyes, as far as we could tell.”

In humans, the plague can lead to severe complications and death without early treatment. People should avoid contact with wild animals that are blind or exhibiting unusual behavior and report it to their state wildlife agency, Taylor said.

Taylor said the case does not indicate a likely threat to the public health at large.

“Realistically, in most cases, an animal like that would not survive long in the wild,” he said. “So the chances of coming across that kind of animal … it’s very slim to begin with.”

The plague, while rare, has been documented for years among wildlife populations in the western United States, Taylor said.

“It’s probably happened far more than we know,” he said. “Probably very few cases ultimately, but it probably has been happening for many, many, many years.”

Sun may be contacted at rsun@lmtribune.com or on Twitter at @Rachel_M_Sun. This report is made in partnership with Northwest Public Broadcasting, the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 4
SEL visited by Association of Washington Business bus tour
Local NewsOct. 4
‘No sentence will bring our girls back to life’
Local NewsOct. 4
Creating a ‘hub’ for student needs at former Russell Element...
Local NewsOct. 4
Racism discussion at forum gets tense
Related
Local NewsOct. 4
Happenings
Foreman to Carter-Goodheart: 'Go back to where you came from'
Local NewsOct. 4
Foreman to Carter-Goodheart: 'Go back to where you came from'
Johnson pleads not guilty in death of Warnock
Local NewsOct. 3
Johnson pleads not guilty in death of Warnock
Future of Denver flights remains unknown
Local NewsOct. 3
Future of Denver flights remains unknown
Feds sending $453M to Idaho for infrastructure
Local NewsOct. 3
Feds sending $453M to Idaho for infrastructure
Moscow, Lewiston teachers honored by UI
Local NewsOct. 3
Moscow, Lewiston teachers honored by UI
Whitman County reports more pertussis cases
Local NewsOct. 3
Whitman County reports more pertussis cases
Jenkins to give retirement a 2nd try
Local NewsOct. 3
Jenkins to give retirement a 2nd try
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy