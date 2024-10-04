WSU laboratory identifies plague in Idaho mule deer

A blind mule deer in Idaho has become the fifth documented case of a deer with ocular plague, according to pathologists at Washington State University.

The deer was first reported by a member of the public in Custer County, Idaho, on June 9, and was later euthanized by an Idaho Fish and Game employee with tissue samples sent to the Washington Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory at WSU.

Kyle Taylor is a pathologist at WADDL, and a faculty member in the College of Veterinary Medicine.

Taylor said he decided to seek clearance to test for plague, despite the unlikely nature of the disease, because of the potential risk for anyone that had handled the deer.

“There was really a horrendous inflammation in these eyes,” Taylor said. “The severity of it, and because it was in both eyes, reminded me of a paper that came out a number of years ago that mentioned ocular plague in mule deer in both Oregon and Washington.”

While deer don’t appear to be particularly susceptible to plague, the few published cases show it can occur in the eyes, blinding the deer.

WADDL also tested other tissue samples, Taylor said, including lung, liver and heart samples. The bacteria that causes plague, Yersinia pestis, was only found in the deer’s eyes.