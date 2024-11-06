WSU Police: Reported sexual assault on campus didn’t happen

PULLMAN — The possible sexual assault on Washington State University’s campus two weeks ago didn’t happen, according to campus police.

WSU police announced in a news release Tuesday an investigation revealed no assault occurred on the evening of Oct. 21 in the parking lot south of Beasley Coliseum.

Assistant Chief Dawn Daniels said she couldn’t release any additional information, but said officers are continuing to work with the reporting party and collecting any additional details on the matter.