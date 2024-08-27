Sections
WSU professor of music Danh Pham receives state recognition

Lewiston Tribune and Moscow-Pullman Daily News reports
Danh Pham, professor of music at WSU, received the 2024 Governor’s Arts and Heritage Educator Award.
PULLMAN — A Washington State University music professor received the 2024 Governor’s Arts and Heritage Educator awards.

A WSU Insider post announced Monday that Danh Pham was honored for outstanding contributions to the arts in Washington state.

Pham serves as the director of bands and orchestras at WSU, leading several student programs like the WSU Symphony Orchestra, Symphonic Wind Ensemble, Opera and Musical Theater and the Cougar Summer Music Camp.

Outside his many roles at WSU, Pham is also the music director for both the Washington-Idaho Symphony Orchestra and the Coeur d’Alene Symphony Orchestra.

Pham has been a guest conductor for international ensembles. He served as a conductor-in-residence at the Wuhan Conservatory of Music and Huazhong University in central China. He’s appeared with the Saigon Philharmonic Orchestra, National Ballet and Opera Orchestra in Vietnam. As well as conducting for professional groups throughout the Pacific Northwest, American Southwest, Texas and Hawaii.

The Governor’s Arts Awards were established in 1966 to recognize outstanding arts and cultural leaders, artists, culture bearers and organizations across Washington. The Governor’s Heritage Awards began in 1989 to honor heritage and traditions worthy of state recognition.

