WSU Regents appoint incoming president

Elizabeth Cantwell will serve as the Washington State University’s 12th president — and the first woman to have the job — starting April 1, the university’s Board of Regents voted Thursday.

Cantwell, who was hired with an annual base salary of $735,000, comes to WSU from Utah State University, where she oversaw 30 campuses system-wide.

During her tenure at Utah State, she led the university with a $1.3 billion annual operating budget, including $495 million in sponsored research expenditures, said Lisa Keohokalole Schauer, chairperson of the Board of Regents.

Cantwell also held leadership positions in research and innovation at the University of Arizona and Arizona State University, and has worked in national security, with work tied to missions in energy, defense and space exploration.

Cantwell will be the first woman president in the WSU’s 135-year history. She inherits the position from WSU President Kirk Schulz during a tumultuous time for higher education institutions, with recent executive orders from U.S. President Donald Trump threatening research funding, affirmative action, and diversity, equity and inclusion programs.

Schauer said some of those changes would make it more challenging to meet many of the goals and objectives the university has prioritized.

“(We are) facing changes and implications to our research, to our communities, that require thinking that’s broad and big, and a commitment to our values,” she said. “I just want to acknowledge that while this is an exciting moment, there is a lot happening outside of this room.”

Cantwell emphasized the importance of WSU as ??a land-grant university in serving the students and public at large, saying the university was at a “pivotal moment” that presented both challenges and opportunities.

“As we’re all kind of going into that future of higher ed, where you can see the kind of bumps in the road, and some of them are pretty big bumps,” she said, “I truly believe that land grants will be enduring — we have to be here in a hundred years.”