Sections
The Region
Classifieds
The Trib
Local NewsJanuary 30, 2025

WSU seeks input on raising parking rates

University considers raising rates by 3%

Emily Pearce
story image illustation

PULLMAN — Washington State University is consulting the public on its proposal to annually increase Pullman campus parking rates by 3% over the next three years.

The institution announced in a news release Monday the WSU Parking and Transportation Task Force is accepting public comment through Feb. 16 for planned hikes to yearly, daily and hourly parking rates.

The rate increase would take effect July 1 for the Pullman campus if implemented.

Documents attached to the news release show the most expensive annual parking permit is for the orange lots. If approved, the orange lot permit would increase from its current amount of around $980 to just over $1,070 by 2028. Hourly parking rates across campus would rise 37 cents, reaching $4.37 by 2028.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

The proposed rate increase is to stay competitive with rising labor costs and materials to ensure deferred parking maintenance can continue. The institution reported that WSU Transportation Services spent more than $3 million for parking maintenance over the past three years.

The university has allocated $4.5 million for the next three years to repair surface parking lots, parking garages and elevators.

WSU Transportation Services is a self-supported auxiliary that does not receive federal, state, grant or tuition funding. Revenue for capital projects, maintenance and operations is solely funded by parking fees and fines.

Comments can be submitted via email to transportation@wsu.edu. The task force will review and consider comments regarding the proposed rate increase once the period ends Feb. 16.

Pearce can be reached at epearce@dnews.com.

Related
Local NewsJan. 30
Man accused of 1st-degree murder
Local NewsJan. 30
House passes bill banning mask mandates
Local NewsJan. 30
House, Senate see legislation limiting initiatives
Local NewsJan. 30
Trump chooses Idahoans to oversee federal forests
Related
Idaho sees two new immigration bills
Local NewsJan. 30
Idaho sees two new immigration bills
Pullman Regional Hospital welcomes new physician
Local NewsJan. 30
Pullman Regional Hospital welcomes new physician
WSU fraternity Alpha Sigma Phi suspended in pending investigation
Local NewsJan. 30
WSU fraternity Alpha Sigma Phi suspended in pending investigation
Lewiston Fire Department extinguishes chimney fire Wednesday
Local NewsJan. 30
Lewiston Fire Department extinguishes chimney fire Wednesday
UPDATED AT 11:11 A.M.: Trump White House rescinds order freezing federal grants after widespread confusion
Local NewsJan. 29
UPDATED AT 11:11 A.M.: Trump White House rescinds order freezing federal grants after widespread confusion
UPDATE AT 1:51 P.M.: Clarkston man appears in court on first-degree murder charge
Local NewsJan. 29
UPDATE AT 1:51 P.M.: Clarkston man appears in court on first-degree murder charge
Federal grant freeze has far reaching impact
Local NewsJan. 29
Federal grant freeze has far reaching impact
House OKs bill limiting flags in schools
Local NewsJan. 29
House OKs bill limiting flags in schools
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2025 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
SitemapTermsPrivacy