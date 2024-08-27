Sections
LatestAgricultureArts & EntertainmentBusinessHealthLocal NewsNorthwestOutdoorsSportsLewiston Tribune PodcastReligionThe ScoopWireThe EdgeBlast from the PastPhotosFlashbackGolden Times
The Region
AnnouncementsObituariesOpinionStoriesSpecial Editions
Classifieds
JobsLegal NoticesMake a SubmissionMarketplaceReal Estate
The Trib
About UsAdvertise With UsArchivesBeat the ExpertsContact UsDownload Our AppFacebookInland360InstagramLewiston Tribune PodcastNewslettersPrep Athlete of the WeekTrib ShopTwitterTikTok
Local NewsOctober 5, 2024
WSU student released after pleading guilty
Moscow-Pullman Daily News

COLFAX — The Washington State University student who was accused of chasing others with a knife on campus last fall has been released from jail.

Taylor Asante, 20, pleaded guilty to felony harassment Thursday in Whitman County Superior Court. According to court documents, Asante was charged with multiple felonies involving harassment, threats and extortion. Prosecutors dropped these in exchange for the guilty plea.

Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM

Documents say Whitman County Judge Gary Libey sentenced Asante to a month in jail, which is the bottom of the standard range. Asante was credited for time already served and released from jail.

Asante was first arrested by WSU police in October 2023 for reportedly threatening and chasing students with a knife in a dorm hall on campus, according to court documents.

Asante had been warranted several times after missing multiple court hearings earlier this year, according to past Moscow-Pullman Daily News reporting.

Advertisement
Related
Local NewsOct. 5
Cold front delivers winds, mayhem
Local NewsOct. 5
United introduces larger jets for Denver flight
Local NewsOct. 5
Genesee has new resource officer
Local NewsOct. 5
Correction
Related
WSU veterinarians celebrate 125 years
Local NewsOct. 5
WSU veterinarians celebrate 125 years
Future of Latah County jail unknown
Local NewsOct. 5
Future of Latah County jail unknown
Injured firefighter relearning to walk, eat
Local NewsOct. 5
Injured firefighter relearning to walk, eat
UPDATE AT 9:12 P.M.: Evacuation orders remain in place for Wallen fire Friday night; 50 structures threatened
Local NewsOct. 4
UPDATE AT 9:12 P.M.: Evacuation orders remain in place for Wallen fire Friday night; 50 structures threatened
SEL visited by Association of Washington Business bus tour
Local NewsOct. 4
SEL visited by Association of Washington Business bus tour
‘No sentence will bring our girls back to life’
Local NewsOct. 4
‘No sentence will bring our girls back to life’
Creating a ‘hub’ for student needs
Local NewsOct. 4
Creating a ‘hub’ for student needs
Racism discussion at forum gets tense
Local NewsOct. 4
Racism discussion at forum gets tense
Advertisement
Daily headlines, straight to your inboxRead it online first and stay up-to-date, delivered daily at 7 AM
image
The Tribune
Read the Tribune
Socials
© 2024 Lewiston Morning Tribune 505 Capital Street, Lewiston, ID
TermsPrivacy