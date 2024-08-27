WSU team looks to keep soil healthy

Washington State University researchers are engaging in a new study that examines a variety of soil health changes in lands enrolled in the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Conservation Reserve Program.

A WSU Insider article announced lastg Friday the research is funded by a USDA Farm Service Agency grant of $800,000 for three years.

Scientists will track soil health, wheat yield and soil microbiology for the lands that are part of a volunteer program that encourages farmers to convert highly erodible and environmentally sensitive acreage to vegetation cover. The program pays landowners to take their property out of production for a contract that lasts 10-15 years.

The study will identify the best way to convert land into use for crop production while keeping soils healthy. Researchers will share their findings with farmers to aid decision-making for their own land.