WSU Women*s Center celebrates 50th anniversary

Wallace’s work spans from text installations, sculpture and performance to advocate for body sovereignty and address the marginalization of female and queer bodies.

The exhibit will be available for viewing until Wednesday.

The center will host a “Shine Together Brunch” from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center located at 405 SE Spokane St. in Pullman. The brunch will feature panel discussions from the center’s director and students.

The Women*s Center was founded as the Women’s Resource Center in 1974 — two years after the women’s rights movement that introduced federal legislation called Title IX.