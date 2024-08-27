Sections
Local NewsFebruary 28, 2025

WSU Women*s Center celebrates 50th anniversary

Moscow-Pullman Daily News
story image illustation

PULLMAN — Washington State University Women*s Center in Pullman is turning 50.

A WSU Insider post Monday announced several events are planned to celebrate the milestone. The anniversary’s theme is “Shining Together: Celebrate 50 years for Collective Empowerment” that honors the center’s legacy of advancing gender equity and uplifting marginalized voices.

The community can attend a free art exhibition, “Radiant Resistance,” from 4-7 p.m. today at the Jordan Schnitzer Museum of Art WSU, located at 1535 Wilson Road in Pullman. Artist Sophia Wallace will give a keynote address about her “CLITERACY Project” and how she uses art to challenge societal taboos surrounding female sexuality.

Wallace’s work spans from text installations, sculpture and performance to advocate for body sovereignty and address the marginalization of female and queer bodies.

The exhibit will be available for viewing until Wednesday.

The center will host a “Shine Together Brunch” from 10-11:30 a.m. Saturday at the Elson S. Floyd Cultural Center located at 405 SE Spokane St. in Pullman. The brunch will feature panel discussions from the center’s director and students.

The Women*s Center was founded as the Women’s Resource Center in 1974 — two years after the women’s rights movement that introduced federal legislation called Title IX.

