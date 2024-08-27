WWAMI bill goes to Idaho full House

BOISE — After limited testimony, the House Education Committee on Wednesday approved a bill to cut 10 seats from Idaho’s long-standing medical education partnership with the University of Washington and shift to a new regional medical school.

House Bill 368, which eliminates at least 10 seats from WWAMI — which stands for Washington, Wyoming, Alaska, Montana, Idaho — will now go to the full House for consideration. The bill would require 10 seats a year be added at another medical school, likely the University of Utah, each year until it reaches a total of 30.

It also would direct the State Board of Education to develop a plan for medical education in Idaho.

The committee voted 8-5 to send the bill to the floor after about 45 minutes of testimony from three people.

Bill sponsor Rep. Dustin Manwaring, R-Pocatello, introduced HB 368 as an alternative to his previous bill, HB 176, which would have completely withdrawn Idaho from WWAMI. The bill was met with strong resistance from physicians connected to the medical education program.

“When I came to Boise this year, I did not have on my checklist to frustrate Idaho doctors,” Manwaring said.

He noted that Idaho is ranked last among states in doctors per capita. He said the bill was an effort to diversify medical education partnerships.

A few committee members questioned the reduction of seats in WWAMI if the goal is to increase the number of seats for Idaho medical students. Rep. Dan Garner, R-Clifton, also asked why the bill was moving ahead with actions prior to the recommendation that would be created by the State Board of Education.

Manwaring responded that he felt it was important that withdrawing from WWAMI should remain on the table as the state considers changes.

“WWAMI does not have, and should not have, an advantage in the end, over what we’re going to invest our state dollars in,” Manwaring said. “So investing outside of WWAMI needs to be equally considered with the WWAMI investment.”

The state spends around $7.8 million to support Idaho students in the WWAMI program. Under the program, the students spend their first two years of classroom instruction at the University of Idaho and their last two years of clinical rotation at sites in Idaho or other states in the program.

Although there were several people signed up to testify, only one representative each from the University of Utah, WWAMI, and the State Board of Education spoke at the roughly 45-minute hearing.

Dr. Benjamin Chan, University of Utah School of Medicine associate dean of admissions and of Idaho Affairs, spoke in favor of the bill and that the school was “eager and excited to help the state of Idaho and our region.”

The University of Utah currently has 10 seats reserved for Idaho medical students. Those students do their first two years at the school’s main campus in Salt Lake City and family medicine clinical rotations in Idaho, spending four to six weeks in the Gem State through those rotations, Chan said.

Chan anticipates that in a new program, the 30 new Idaho students would only do the end of their training in Salt Lake for rotations in specialty areas that may not be available in Idaho.

Staff from the University of Idaho previously said it had already signed a memorandum of understanding with the Utah school to look into creating a new partnership. The school has met with its accrediting body, the Liaison Committee on Medical Education (LCME), about the possible creation of a “regional medical campus” that could include Idaho.

Rep. Jack Nelsen, R-Jerome, asked about the curriculum and how schools balance state laws and the need to prepare students to pass the national board examinations to become licensed physicians.

“My idea is every medical student, at the end of the trail, has to pass the same national boards,” Nelsen said. “I think some people have a really, really biased opinion one way or another on different states and their laws, and looking at it from simply a training institution — your graduates and WWAMI, anybody have to take, in my view, exactly the same test.”

Idaho has a near-total felony ban on performing abortions, and has told the University of Washington that none of its funds can go toward abortion training for Idaho medical students; that amendment was not signed by the UW president until hours after HB 176 came up for a hearing.