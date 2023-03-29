1 dead, 1 injured in crash on U.S. 95

Overcast with showers at times. High around 50F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%..
March 29, 2023
Friday
Idaho State Police officers look on at the scene of a fatal wreck Tuesday westbound along U.S. Highway 95. One person died in the wreck while the other was transported with life threatening injuries.
One man died and a woman was injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 95 halfway between Lewiston and Lapwai.
Idaho State Police responded to the crash at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday.
The investigation showed a Ford Explorer with a 56-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, both from Weippe, was traveling northbound on the highway 6 miles east of Lewiston.
The vehicle lost control, struck a guard rail and then the concrete barrier, which caused the Explorer to roll over.
The man was pronounced dead at the scene and the woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital, according to a news release from Idaho State Police.
Northbound traffic on U.S. 95 was blocked for about three hours while emergency responders assisted and cleared the scene.
It didn’t appear that the man or woman were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, and next of kin have been notified, according to the news release.
The crash is under investigation by ISP, and Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, the Lewiston Fire Department and the Idaho Transportation Department assisted.
