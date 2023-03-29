1 dead, 1 injured in crash on U.S. 95

Idaho State Police officers look on at the scene of a fatal wreck Tuesday westbound along U.S. Highway 95. One person died in the wreck while the other was transported with life threatening injuries.

 August Frank/Tribune

One man died and a woman was injured in a crash on U.S. Highway 95 halfway between Lewiston and Lapwai.

Idaho State Police responded to the crash at 1:09 p.m. Tuesday.

