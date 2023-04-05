A snowy surprise

Fresh snow covers several rows of trees Tuesday near Winchester after a spring snow storm blanketed parts of the Camas Prairie with several inches of snow.

 Austin Johnson/Lewiston Tribune

GRANGEVILLE — It might have seemed like the Grangeville area were sitting alone in a snow globe early Tuesday as 3 to 5 inches of snow fell from the White Bird hill to the north perimeter of the town.

A few miles north along U.S. Highway 95 the highway cameras showed barely more than a skiff of the white stuff.