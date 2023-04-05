GRANGEVILLE — It might have seemed like the Grangeville area were sitting alone in a snow globe early Tuesday as 3 to 5 inches of snow fell from the White Bird hill to the north perimeter of the town.
A few miles north along U.S. Highway 95 the highway cameras showed barely more than a skiff of the white stuff.
“Yeah, it was pretty localized,” said Luke Robinson, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service at Missoula. “The temperatures (at Grangeville) were perfect for the snow to accumulate. The snow was coming from the north, northeast and that pattern is a good set-up for Grangeville.
“It’s a common occurrence when you get northeast snowfall and a lot of times Cottonwood (16 miles to the north) won’t get much,” Robinson said.
As is typical for an early spring snowstorm, much of the snow had melted by midafternoon or turned to slush.
Robinson said the Grangeville area might see a bit more snow or rain through the end of the week but by the weekend temperatures should climb to the mid-50s or low-60s.
“It could cool back down by Tuesday of next week but we’re not likely to see the winter weather” that happened this week, he said.
“But we’re still in early April, so we can get cool temperatures and showers in early May. I wouldn’t go so far as to say that winter’s over, but accumulating snow of 3 to 5 inches, the chances are pretty slim,” Robinson said.
Elsewhere in the region, the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley could see rain showers toward the end of the week with high temperatures in the low 60s. By Easter Sunday the high is forecast near 71 degrees under partly sunny skies and a returning chance of showers Sunday night and Monday.
In the Moscow-Pullman area mostly sunny skies with a high temperature of 45 degrees are expected today. Rain showers are likely through the weekend with highs in the low- to mid-50s.