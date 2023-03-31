BOISE — One day after it was introduced, a bill clarifying definitions and creating a true exception under Idaho’s criminal law passed the Senate on Thursday. The House introduced and passed HB 374 the day before, with all but one Democrat walking off the floor during the vote.

“This bill is literally the result of session-long discussions,” Sen. Todd Lakey, R-Nampa, said on the Senate floor. Senate State Affairs voted to send the bill to the floor earlier that day.