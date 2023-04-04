Ayodeji Arogundade has been named the chairman of Lewis-Clark State College’s Business and Computer Science Division.

Arogundade was selected for the role after a nationwide search, the college announced in a news release Monday. He has been serving as interim chairman of the division since July 2022, according to an announcement from Luther Maddy, LCSC dean of the school of professional and graduate studies. Maddy was the previous chairman of the division and left to take the dean position.