Ayodeji Arogundade has been named the chairman of Lewis-Clark State College’s Business and Computer Science Division.
Arogundade was selected for the role after a nationwide search, the college announced in a news release Monday. He has been serving as interim chairman of the division since July 2022, according to an announcement from Luther Maddy, LCSC dean of the school of professional and graduate studies. Maddy was the previous chairman of the division and left to take the dean position.
Arogundade has been teaching at LCSC since 2015 as an assistant professor of marketing. He was named associate professor and was named assistant division chairman in 2021. He also helped develop the marketing research class, marketing and management certification program and the associate of marketing program in the division.
In 2022, he co-authored a book, “Unintended Consequences of Internationalization in Higher Education: Comparative International Perspectives on the Impacts of Policy and Practice,” which he presented in Washington, D.C., earlier this year. He also won the LCSC Annice Edmundson Faculty Excellence Award in 2021.
Arogundade graduated from the University of Florida Hough Graduate School of Business of the Warrington College of Business post-doctoral bridge program with a speciality in marketing and management. He also has a doctorate and master’s degree in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Idaho as well as a master’s degree in business administration and bachelor’s degree in agricultural engineering from the Federal University of Technology Akure in Nigeria.
He began his career as an assistant baking officer at the Universal Trust Bank, now Union Bank, in Nigeria. He later worked with the Business Development Units of Oceanic International Bank, now ECOWAS bank and the United Bank for Africa.