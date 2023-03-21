ASOTIN — Asotin County officials said construction of the new jail along Sixth Avenue will begin once guaranteed pricing of materials has been nailed down.
At Monday night’s meeting, Commissioner Chuck Whitman gave an update on the project, saying the group working on the jail did not make its previous goal of getting guaranteed prices in place by the end of February.
“They’re working on it,” Whitman said. “I do fully expect everything will be ready to go by the end of this month. I’m really looking forward to making that announcement in a couple of weeks.”
Electrical pricing has been tough to pin down, and most of the parts will come from overseas, Whitman said. “It’s a very complex system, and we’ve had a hard time getting exact prices.”
Because of increased building costs, the jail has been “completely redesigned,” he said. The building will be about 32,000 square feet, constructed of steel with concrete blocks in the cells. Administrative areas have been reduced to cut costs, and the jail will have approximately twice as many beds as the current one.
“Just hang in there,” Whitman said. “We’re getting there, and we’re being careful.”
Lewiston-based contractor Kenaston-Leone and Keeble Group is working closely with architects Clemons-Rutherford and Associates, based in Florida.
Commissioner Chris Seubert said the new jail, which is being funded by a public safety sales tax, will be under budget, as promised to the public. The cost is estimated at $12.5 million.
The new jail will meet the needs of the county by reducing the liability concerns, and doubling the capacity, Seubert said.
Jack Worle, of Clarkston, said he’s worried about personnel. The jail is down five correctional officers at the current location, and more people will need to be on duty at the new one.
“Everything is going on behind closed doors, and we’re not getting any information,” Worle said. “I appreciate everything you’re doing, but what is that going to do to staffing?”
Whitman said the staffing will be covered and in place when the doors of the jail open. Seubert said an informational town hall meeting will be scheduled once the ink is dry on the guaranteed prices.
Seubert also asked for patience from the public and cut off Worle’s questioning after he went over the three-minute time limit.
Earlier in the meeting, Worle spoke on another topic, asking what Valley Vision and other local organizations actually do for Asotin County.
For example, the Hells Canyon National Recreation office near Swallows Park is no longer a hub for river travel, he said. Employees are now being recruited at the Riggins office, and U.S. Forest Service law enforcement boats are anchored at Pittsburg Landing instead of Clarkston.
Local governments and economic development groups didn’t do enough to encourage the federal river management agency to grow and develop into a visitor center with an Imax theater as once planned, Worle said.
“Once Asotin County was legitimately claiming to be the Gateway to Hells Canyon,” Worle said. “Now we are almost an afterthought as far as outfitter and guide access to the canyon is concerned. Any hope of improving our revenue base through promoting Hells Canyon access will never reach its full potential. We have lost a really valuable opportunity, once again.”
Jerry Chavez, the president of Valley Vision, said he’s been conducting listening sessions with industry leaders, including jet boat manufacturers in Asotin County. Economic development is not a foot race, he said. It’s a long-term plan for improving the economy, and work is going on behind the scenes.
Commissioner Brian Shinn said Chavez, who was hired by Valley Vision about three months ago, has spearheaded many successful economic development projects over the past 27 years, and Valley Vision is fortunate to have him at the helm. “He has a great track record, and I’m hoping he can do the same things here.”
Seubert said Washington’s taxes, rules and regulations make it tough to recruit businesses to the Asotin County side of the Snake River. He and Whitman encouraged Chavez to explore vacant parcels in the Port of Clarkston and Turning Pointe as potential sites for manufacturers.
Chavez said he’s working with port officials in Lewiston and Clarkston to identify available parcels and market them.
“Washington is leading the nation in business recruitment, so someone is doing something well,” Chavez noted.
In other county business:
Barney Waldrop, who lives in the Clarkston Heights, spoke about the Greater Idaho movement in eastern Oregon, saying Olympia is no different from Salem. West side leaders are focused on issues such as gun control, climate change, pronouns and trying to restrict natural gas in new construction.
“Things like this are just insane,” Waldrop said.
It may be time for Asotin County to look to the east for state government and join the Greater Idaho movement, he said.
Richard Coyle, of Clarkston, voiced his opposition to the upcoming school bond election, saying the proposed property tax increase of $2.85 per $1,000 of assessed valuation is too high, and building on the current football field “is a terrible idea.”
District Court Judge Tina Kernan has been appointed as a hearings officer for appeals to the county’s junk ordinance.
Sandaine can be reached at kerris@lmtribune.com.