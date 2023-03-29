Attorney from AG office resigns

Chelsea Kidney

An attorney who oversaw issuing a January opinion that affirmed the legality of a health department grant program at the center of an audit and investigation by the attorney general has resigned.

Division Chief Chelsea Kidney, an attorney general’s office employee who worked with the health department, resigned March 24. After her resignation, a phone that the attorney was issued by the office was reset to factory settings, Associate Attorney General Mitch Toryanski said in a statement, which went against the office’s instructions to preserve its data. A spokesperson from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare said this is standard procedure and the records were retained.