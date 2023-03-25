OLYMPIA — Washington can tax the sale of stocks and other investments, freeing the state to collect more than $500 million a year to pay for child care programs, the state Supreme Court ruled Friday.

The groundbreaking decision was hailed by Democrats as bringing balance to Washington’s tax system, which they long have argued favors the rich. Many Republicans said they worry the ruling will be used by Democrats to raise taxes further and chip away at Washington’s status as a state free of state income taxes.